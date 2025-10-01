"It's just an annoying day for me": Travis Kelce gets embarrassed over his NFL stats on his birthday

Travis Kelce wasn't interested in revisiting his track record in games played on his birthday. He made it clear that he’d rather not relive those numbers, brushing off the subject.

Ad

Travis and his brother, Jason, brought up the topic on Wednesday, with the Kansas City Chiefs star turning 36 on Sunday.

The discussion unfolded when Jason suggested to look back at how Travis performed on birthdays that fell during the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't think we should look that up," Travis said (4:00), via the "New Heights" podcast. "Because I don't think they're very good. I don't think I've ever had a good game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's just something about my birthday, my birthday just isn't a f***ing ... it's not a good day. It's just an annoying day for me. I don't want to get into the Grinch of birthdays, but I'm just not in on birthdays."

Ad

Jason Kelce searches for meaning in Travis Kelce's new age

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Jason Kelce tried to add a lighter spin by tossing some numerology tied to 36, rattling off playful math references before running out of ideas.

Ad

"I don't know, is there any numerology? What's the numerology with 36? Half of 72? Yeah," Jason said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "Twelve times three. Baker's dozen. I don't even know where I'm going with this."

“Alright," Travis said. "Exactly.”

Through four games this year, Kansas City sits at 2-2, with Travis posting 15 catches for 182 yards.

Age has become a focal point in evaluating the tight end’s production. Pro Football Focus gave him a 71.7 overall grade last season, which was the lowest of his career. He also set new personal lows in yards per reception (8.5) and yards per route run (1.49).

Ad

The Chiefs have adjusted their offensive workload around Travis. In Week 4 against Baltimore, he played a season-low 65.8% of offensive snaps. He still caught five passes for 48 yards while Patrick Mahomes distributed the ball to multiple receivers.

Kansas City will be back in action on Sunday as Travis turns 36, hoping to shift the narrative around his past struggles in birthday-week games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.