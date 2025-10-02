“It’s just dishonest”: Nick Wright slams media over ignoring Lamar Jackson’s failure in big moments

Nick Wright said that Lamar Jackson’s repeated misfires in marquee games aren’t discussed with the same scrutiny given to other stars. The FS1 host said the lack of acknowledgment amounts to dishonesty on the part of media voices.Wright, who leads &quot;First Things First&quot; on FS1 and runs the &quot;What’s Wright&quot; podcast, raised the issue on Tuesday following Baltimore’s 37-20 loss to Kansas City that dropped the Ravens to 1-3. Jackson left the game with a hamstring issue, adding more uncertainty to an already rocky start for the former MVP.&quot;To pretend like that is coincidental when we once again saw Lamar throwing his helmet, out of sorts, it's just dishonest,&quot; Wright said.&quot;Why do we have to pretend what is obviously true is not. Why do we have to pretend that this is a unique thing that we haven't seen across sports our whole lives, the all-time great legendary player who sadly gets tight in his biggest spots and plays his worst in his biggest moments. That's part of sports, man.&quot;The quarterback’s afternoon ended with just 147 passing yards, a pick and a lost fumble. This was part of a game in which Kansas City defenders dominated the backfield and forced hurried throws throughout the second half.Nick Wright draws a parallel between Lamar Jackson and Manning's big-game reputationNFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (Credits: IMAGN)Nick Wright said that Lamar Jackson’s turnovers aren’t random, pointing out that his few multi-turnover games have surfaced when postseason stakes were highest.&quot;Nobody was going back and taking back Peyton Manning's MVPs and his records because he struggled in his biggest spots, but we weren't pretending it was coincidental either,&quot; Wright said.&quot;Talked about the Peyton Manning face, talked about how he got anxious, talked about how his brother was the bizarro version of him, a wholly mediocre player for giant expanses of his career who somehow in his biggest spots played his absolute best. And for some reason, with Lamar we've got to pretend it's not happening.&quot;Lamar Jackson’s playoff résumé adds fuel to the critique. He owns a 3-5 record in the postseason with a passer rating well below his regular-season numbers. Despite record-setting rushing totals for a quarterback, he has yet to reach a Super Bowl.Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has said the team is taking Jackson’s hamstring injury day by day. The quarterback sat out practice midweek, leaving the possibility open that backup Cooper Rush or practice-squad option Tyler Huntley could start against Houston.Lamar Jackson was seen with his hamstring wrapped on the sideline during the fourth quarter in Kansas City and walked with a limp after the game.