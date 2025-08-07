"It's just a hot mess" - Damien Woody blasts Jerry Jones’ old-school tactics 6 days after Micah Parsons requested trade following contract standoff

ESPN's Damien Woody has made his feelings clear on the issues between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.

Taking to "Get Up" on ESPN today, Woody, the two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman, criticized Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for attempting to negotiate a contract extension with Parsons without his agent present.

"It's just a hot mess. We have to understand who Jerry Jones is — a Hall of Fame marketer with a flair for theatrics. This whole contract, the handshake talk, it's nonsense. Michael Parsons has an agent; go to his agent. What does a handshake mean in 2025? If there was a deal, verify it with the agent. If not, none of it matters."

Jones reportedly came to a "handshake" agreement with Parsons after speaking without the defensive star's agent present. However, when Parsons' agent was brought into the fold, the deal was squashed. This has led to friction between Parsons' team and the Cowboys organization, and has forced Parsons to go as far as requesting a trade from the franchise.

Dallas has made it clear that they have no intention of dealing away Parsons, and Jones has expressed his belief that the move is simply a negotiation tactic by the former first-round pick.

Micah Parsons officially requests to be traded from the Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Amidst the ongoing contract dispute with Dallas, Parsons took to his social media on August 1 and released the following statement, confirming he submitted his trade request to the Jones family.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America's team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA.

"Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me."

Parsons continues to participate in the Cowboys' training camp despite his trade request, avoiding potential fines for holding out completely. It will be interesting to see if Dallas and Parsons ultimately come to a financial agreement before the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

