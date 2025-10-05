“It’s kind of blasphemous”: Draymond Green calls out NFL owners over MetLife stadium turf urging Roger Goodell to step in and make amends

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green urged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to step in and address the issues surrounding MetLife Stadium. It has long been criticized for its artificial turf, which critics said contributed to noncontact ACL and Achilles injuries suffered by players.In a conversation with Jordan Schultz on &quot;Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?&quot; on Sunday, Green addressed it. He also cited Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Nabers as examples.&quot;It's kind of blasphemous,&quot; Green said. &quot;Odell was on the way to greatness. You can say Malik is on the way to greatness and these guys are suffering. I think it's going to end up getting to a point where you're gonna have premier receivers, premier skill players like, 'Yo, I don't want to play in New York because I don't want to play on this turf.'&quot;&quot;The owners aren't going to do it. They've made that clear, that they're not gonna do it. So at some point, you're gonna need Roger Goodell to step in and say, 'You have to do it, or you cannot play home games.' And they'll change it in a heartbeat.&quot;The issue has surged into focus as Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4. Many have blamed it on the stadium’s playing surface.Beckham, who fractured his ankle at MetLife Stadium in 2017, expressed his frustration on social media. He called the surface “DeathLife” and urged the NFL to “get rid of the turf.” Beckham also mentioned repeated injuries at the venue, including Nick Bosa (2020), Aaron Rodgers (2023) and Joe Alt (2025).The NFL Players’ Association has reportedly raised the turf issue with stadium officials.NFL plans to launch professional flag football leagues, says Roger GoodellRoger Goodell announced at the Leaders in Sport conference in London that the NFL will launch professional flag football leagues for men and women.“We’re committed to creating women’s and men’s professional flag football leagues,” Goodell said on Friday. “I’m sure we’ll be able to launch that in the next couple of years.”Flag football is rapidly expanding, with 20 million kids playing globally. The league has invested heavily, replacing the Pro Bowl with a flag game in 2023. The sport will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with many NFL players expressing interest in competing.