  • home icon
  • NFL
  • DJ Moore
  • "It’s kind of creepy" - Bears' DJ Moore makes feelings known on Ben Johnson's coaching style

"It’s kind of creepy" - Bears' DJ Moore makes feelings known on Ben Johnson's coaching style

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 12, 2025 12:56 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Bears' DJ Moore makes feelings known on Ben Johnson's coaching style - Source: Imagn

Chicago Bears star receiver DJ Moore has made his feelings known on new coach Ben Johnson and his coaching style.

Ad

Johnson had been the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator but took the Bears coaching job this summer. During training camp and preseason, Moore has gotten to know Johnson and he says he trusts him due to his coaching style.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The way his attitude is. I mean, he can get mad and then start smiling at the same time. It’s kind of creepy, because you don’t know if he’s serious or if he’s joking. So you have to take everything he says serious and go from there," Moore said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Johnson is known as one of the top offensive coaches in the game and will be a first-time head coach in the NFL.

Ad

Although he is a rookie head coach, Moore believes the Bears will have a ton of success in Chicago this season.

Earlier in training camp, Moore was impressed with Johnson and his coaching.

"It’s fun, but intense," Moore said, via BearsWire. "A lot of hard work goes into it. You’ve got to be on your P's and Q's and yougot to know the play playbook."
Ad

Moore was acquired by Chicago in 2023 as part of the deal that sent the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers.

Bears' DJ Moore could play a new position under Ben Johnson

Not only is DJ Moore a fan of Ben Johnson's coach, but he could play a new position for the Chicago Bears this season.

Moore has been a receiver, but during training camp, he has been taking reps out of the backfield, as Moore could contribute in the running game.

Ad
"He's a physical, run-after-catch, just-get-me-the-ball type of guy," Johnson said on Tuesday, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "There's a number of things that we're looking to do and explore how we get him the ball and get him in space."

The Bears' running back room features D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai, but Moore could factor into the running back room.

Ad

Moore recorded 98 receptions for 966 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with the Bears, while he rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries.

The Bears will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings at home.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications