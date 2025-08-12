"It’s kind of creepy" - Bears' DJ Moore makes feelings known on Ben Johnson's coaching style

Chicago Bears star receiver DJ Moore has made his feelings known on new coach Ben Johnson and his coaching style.Johnson had been the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator but took the Bears coaching job this summer. During training camp and preseason, Moore has gotten to know Johnson and he says he trusts him due to his coaching style.&quot;The way his attitude is. I mean, he can get mad and then start smiling at the same time. It’s kind of creepy, because you don’t know if he’s serious or if he’s joking. So you have to take everything he says serious and go from there,&quot; Moore said.Johnson is known as one of the top offensive coaches in the game and will be a first-time head coach in the NFL.Although he is a rookie head coach, Moore believes the Bears will have a ton of success in Chicago this season.Earlier in training camp, Moore was impressed with Johnson and his coaching.&quot;It’s fun, but intense,&quot; Moore said, via BearsWire. &quot;A lot of hard work goes into it. You’ve got to be on your P's and Q's and yougot to know the play playbook.&quot;Moore was acquired by Chicago in 2023 as part of the deal that sent the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers.Bears' DJ Moore could play a new position under Ben JohnsonNot only is DJ Moore a fan of Ben Johnson's coach, but he could play a new position for the Chicago Bears this season.Moore has been a receiver, but during training camp, he has been taking reps out of the backfield, as Moore could contribute in the running game.&quot;He's a physical, run-after-catch, just-get-me-the-ball type of guy,&quot; Johnson said on Tuesday, via the Chicago Sun-Times. &quot;There's a number of things that we're looking to do and explore how we get him the ball and get him in space.&quot;The Bears' running back room features D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai, but Moore could factor into the running back room.Moore recorded 98 receptions for 966 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with the Bears, while he rushed for 75 yards on 14 carries. The Bears will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings at home.