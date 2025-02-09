"It's kind of exhausting" - Tom Brady gets candid on $375,00,000 job with Fox ahead of Super Bowl 59

All eyes will be on Super Bowl 59 on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest stage. There's history at stake here for the Chiefs, who could become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Should they do so, they will etch their name in the Super Bowl history books and Tom Brady will be front and center to watch them attempt a three-peat. Brady is in the first year of the 10-year, $375 million deal he signed with Fox to step into the broadcasting booth. There have been mixed reviews about his tenure so far but the rookie broadcaster will nonetheless be the color commentator for the clash on Sunday.

This week, Brady sat down with Barstool Sports' former content creator Caleb Pressley on his show "Sundae Conversation." On the show, Brady was asked for a little detail on his first year with Fox and what the job looks like.

“It’s kind of exhausting. I mean, not physically exhausting but I’m pretty scrambled by the time the game ends,” Brady said.

Brady has been the network's lead color analyst for the 2024 season alongside play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. He was also in the booth for the Commanders vs Eagles NFC Championship Game.

Interestingly, Brady's $375 million deal with Fox will seemingly zoom past his career earnings. Brady reportedly earned a total of just under $333 million during his time in the NFL.

NFL eases restrictions on Tom Brady for Super Bowl 59

Tom Brady purchased a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders last year, a deal that was made official in the second half of the year. However, there was a conflict of interest with his day job, given that Brady would have to be involved in production meetings and be present at team facilities and practices in the build-up to weekly games.

Given that conflict of interest, the NFL placed some restrictions on Brady with production meetings and visits to team facilities and practices off the table.

The league has since reportedly eased those restrictions. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also told reporters that Brady would be allowed at their production meetings but added that he would not be permitted to view the team practice for the Super Bowl.

