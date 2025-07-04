"It's kind of extraordinary" - Brad Pitt gets real about being die-hard Chiefs fan over past decade

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified themselves as one of the most successful franchises of the modern era. Under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they have won three Super Bowl championships. The Chiefs were on track to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy last season. Unfortunately, the dream was crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.

Ad

On Wednesday, Hollywood star Brad Pitt made an appearance on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Heights.' Pitt has grown up being a die-hard fan of the AFC West team since his childhood. The actor shared his experience of being a fan of the team over the past 10 years and the success they've enjoyed on the field.

"You feel this sense of pride instead of this sense of like, 'Oh, life's always against us.' Pitt said. "It's just kind of extraordinary the way we live through our teams, through you guys and what it means to us." (TS-1:18:45)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Brad Pitt also confessed that he's never been to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the action live from the sidelines. Travis Kelce then offered to take him to a Chiefs game this upcoming season. The team also shared a five-word message on the clip of Brad Pitt's interview on social media.

"Brad Pitt certified Chiefs fan," the team wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs social media reacts to Brad Pitt's appearance on the New Heights podcast

Patrick Mahomes opens up about expectations from Travis Kelce after Chiefs' 2024 season

Travis Kelce did not have the best showcase during Super Bowl LIX. The tight end could only muster 39 receiving yards with four catches to his name. This led to speculations about him being past his prime and rumors about potential retirement.

Ad

However, Travis Kelce has decided to return for another season. Last month, after mandatory minicamp, Patrick Mahomes opened up about his expectations from the TE while also highlighting his importance on the team.

"I expect Travis to be Travis man," Mahomes said. "I think more than anything it's the leadership that he brings to the building every single day and how he leads by example and how he leads vocally. It's a big impact on our football team, and so I expect him to play at a high level, and then even be a better leader." (TS- 0:15)

Ad

Travis Kelce is entering the final year of the two-year extension he signed with the team in April 2024. However, the TE is unsure whether he will decide to hang up his cleats after the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.