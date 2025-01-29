"It's a learning situation" - Ravens LB not closing door on Lamar Jackson winning Super Bowl after gut-wrenching playoff exit

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy believes there's still plenty of time for quarterback Lamar Jackson to win his first Super Bowl.

This week, Van Noy joined "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" to discuss the Ravens' unsuccessful playoff bid this season. Amidst yet another year where Jackson put up an MVP-caliber season, he and the Ravens failed to reach a Super Bowl. Despite this, Van Noy believes the 28-year-old will use it as a "learning lesson."

"I think he'll clean it up. I think it's a learning situation. There's many quarterbacks that didn't win until they were in their 30s of their first Super Bowl. Lamar is still young. He's still getting better. I think he's going to take it up another level. I know he has another gear. I know he has another level of play. I've seen it in practice, and I'm excited to see it again this year, up close, you know, personally being on the bench, watching him and cheering him on."

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' playoff woes throughout the years

Lamar Jackson has proven to be one of the best regular-season quarterbacks of his generation. Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has captured two NFL MVP awards, three first-team All-Pro selections, and four Pro Bowl selections. Jackson is also the all-time NFL leading rushing quarterback and holds the record for most rushing yards by an NFL quarterback in a single season.

However, while Jackson has been able to lead his team to several playoff appearances over the years, those appearances have been plagued with injuries and costly play. With that, Lamar Jackson has missed out on taking the Ravens back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013.

This season, expectations for the Ravens were extremely high. Especially with the offseason addition of Derrick Henry to add to Baltimore's already deadly rushing attack via Jackson. The pair posed quite the challenge for opposing defenses throughout the season, as expected.

However, it wasn't enough as the Ravens ultimately fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this year. While Jackson did throw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in that game, he also threw an interception and lost a fumble. Now, the Ravens will once again go back to the drawing board and begin preparations for the 2025 season.

Perhaps next year will finally be the year that Lamar Jackson will be able to lead his team to an opportunity at the Lombardi Trophy.

