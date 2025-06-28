"It's like, 'bro, you crossed a line'" - Jared Verse makes feelings known about Eagles' 'aggressive' fan base 5 months after getting booed in Philly

Jared Verse has experienced some of the NFL’s most raucous venues, but for him, few match the cauldron that Philadelphia creates on game days. Months after igniting a firestorm by calling Eagles fans “annoying,” the Los Angeles Rams pass rusher is taking a more measured view about them.

"Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they're going to say," Verse told Whistle Sports on Thursday. "And they're going to try to say disrespectful stuff.

"Don't get me wrong, they're not going to say anything where it's like, 'Bro, you crossed the line.' But they're going to say something where you're like, 'Hey, who you talking to?"

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

That sentiment aligns with his assessment before January’s playoff clash, when he openly declared his dislike for Philadelphia’s faithful to the L.A. Times.

The remarks added fuel to the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, which unfolded amid heavy snow and unrelenting jeers from the home crowd. Despite getting booed, Verse delivered a standout performance, recording two sacks, multiple tackles behind the line, and nearly powering the Rams to a surprise upset.

If anything, that reception may have deepened his respect for the Eagles’ commitment to creating such an environment. Asked to name the most formidable opposing fan base, he didn’t hesitate.

"Probably the Eagles," Verse added. "I've got to give them that. It's just because I like when you kind of get into it, you're aggressive, you're loud. And they stand by that with no doubt."

Former Pro Bowl defender sees upside in Jared Verse

NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn

Jared Verse’s combination of production and confidence earned him AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The former Florida State standout logged 89 total pressures across regular-season and postseason snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

This is more than any other defender. Only Myles Garrett surpassed his efficiency on a per-dropback basis.

Former Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead told The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday that he sees an even higher ceiling for the Rams’ young edge rusher.

"I feel that strongly. I feel as he continues to craft his game, to get more off the bull rush, some hand swipes, things that look like bull rush all the way up until the end, and he avoid to go around," Armstead said.

Los Angeles travels to Philadelphia for Week 3 of the 2025 season.

