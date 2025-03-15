"It's not like this everywhere": Najee Harris throws subtle shade at NFL teams after signing with Chargers 

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris appeared to make a sly swipe at his previous team while complementing the facilities of the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract. He made the statements at Friday's introductory press conference.

Harris made his first media appearance as a Charger, impressed with "The Bolt," Los Angeles's new practice facility that went live during the 2024 offseason in El Segundo, California.

"It's a great weight room, first of all," Harris said. "Even the facilities, is all great things, There's a lot of great things they provide here to take advantage of. I was telling them, it's not like this everywhere, man. This is a special thing right here.

"It reminds me of college at Alabama, you know, all the resources that they have. So just getting the chance to take advantage of those opportunities is a blessing ... It's not like this everywhere. It's not. Just happy to be here."

The Chargers' new building reportedly earned the highest grades in all aspects, from training room to weight room and dining facilities. This is in contrast to facilities in Steelers, which have been criticized the last few years as lagging in comparison to modern NFL standards.

Harris played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Steelers after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The running back has been durable during his career and has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four NFL seasons.

Najee Harris has a good fit with the Chargers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Najee Harris is joining a staff headed by coach Jim Harbaugh, who imported a run-first offense to the Chargers in 2024 in offensive coordinator Greg Roman. It is a similar system that helped other running backs succeed after making a team change.

In 2024, half of the NFL's 16 1,000-yard rushers changed teams in recent years, and they include Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry.

With Harbaugh's run-first mentality and upgraded facilities, Najee Harris might be set to top his career high of 1,200 rushing yards from his rookie year.

