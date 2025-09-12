"It's like a neighbor stealing your trash can": NFL fans react as Bears sign Jake Moody after 49ers' release

Jake Moody has been signed by the Chicago Bears after being placed on waivers by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. The placekicker subsequently became an unrestricted free agent before signing for the Bears on Friday.

The 49ers selected Moody with the 99th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The former Michigan Wolverines player’s stint at San Francisco didn’t deliver on the promise surrounding his arrival. The team let him go after banging a 27-yard field goal in the 49ers’ Week 1 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fans have turned to social media to share their reactions to the player’s signing by the Bears. Harry Berries wrote:

“It’s like a neighbor stealing your trash can.”

Harry Berries @MrHarryBerries @NFL @TomPelissero It's like a neighbor stealing your trash can.

Daniel Anaye also wrote:

“Solid pickup for Chicago - Moody’s got a strong leg, just needs consistency.”

Daniel Anaye @daniel_ana26 @NFL @TomPelissero Solid pickup for Chicago — Moody’s got a strong leg, just needs consistency. 👊🐻🏈

GG Era commented:

“Damn, the Bears gonna continue the tradition of bad kickers.”

UTESPN also commented:

“He’ll do so good on practice squad, they’ll put him in to miss a 25-yard game winner.”

Joe Hoegan wrote:

“Call me crazy, but I could enter the NFL right now and be an elite kicker. That sh*t is easy as f*ck. Field goals at 50-60 yards? Not that hard.”

Q Sports commented:

“Sweet! Finally brought someone in to repair Caleb Williams’ attitude and work ethic… Super Bowl bound!”

Looking at Jake Moody’s exit from San Francisco

Jake Moody’s status with the 49ers became a subject of speculation following the team’s win over the Seahawks. However, the 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was reluctant to rule on his continued stay in the franchise. He said:

“We’re looking into all that stuff now. I mean, there’s options, just whether it’s stay the status quo, bringing in guys for workouts, practice squad, but we’re going through all that stuff right now. I just finished with the team, and I know the personnel department’s going to look into all that stuff and give us those options.”

Jake Moody recorded a 74.2% in field goals in 32 games for the 49ers. He was replaced with a kicker with a proven track record, Eddy Pineiro. The veteran is the No. 4 kicker in NFL history in field goal percentage.

The former third-round pick made 24 of 34 kicks last season. Subsequently, he fought to be the team’s starter in the pre-season with Greg Joseph, who was eventually let go.

