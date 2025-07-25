“It’s like a vet abusing a rookie”: NFL fans react as Abdul Carter bulldozes Giants center John Michael Schmitz at training camp

The New York Giants selected linebacker Abdul Carter at No. 3 in April, so there are a lot of expectations for the rookie. Training camp is going well for Carter, who has already begun to display some of his potential.He was all over the Giants' practice on Thursday, beating offensive linemen and pressuring the opposing quarterback.Carter lined up in the interior and knocked center John Michael Schmitz off balance in one of his standout plays of the second day. It was just one of many ways he showed that he could be unstoppable, and got many fans excited about his future.Fans reacted to the play on X.&quot;It’s like a Vet abusing a Rookie.. 🔄,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Watch how far he pushes our Center,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Abdul Carter and Brian Burns off the edge 😳. Quarterbacks beware,&quot; another fan said.&quot;If they keep him moving around like this he’s going to be a real problem,&quot; one fan wrote.Many expressed their admiration for the rookie, but others also used the chance to show concern for New York's offensive line.&quot;Going up against the Giants OL will do that,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I mean he should. That O-line is bottom 5 worst in the league,&quot; another fan tweeted.Carter is aiming to make waves in the NFL after a strong collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions.He has exceeded expectations in camp. The Giants defense has the potential to be the best in the league with Carter, along with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.Abdul Carter is one of the frontrunners to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025Although there are many defensive standouts in the 2025 draft class, Abdul Carter is the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.The former Nittany Lion, who was selected at No. 3, has +250 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.Carter finished with a team-high 12 sacks for Penn State last season. He also led the nation in tackles for loss with 24.The Falcons' Jalon Walker (+1000), Jaguars' Travis Hunter (+1200), Ravens' Mike Green (+1200), Eagles' Jihaad Campbell (+1200), 49ers' Mykel Williams (+1400) and Browns' Mason Graham (+1400) are among the other contenders.