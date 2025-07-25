  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “It’s like a vet abusing a rookie”: NFL fans react as Abdul Carter bulldozes Giants center John Michael Schmitz at training camp

“It’s like a vet abusing a rookie”: NFL fans react as Abdul Carter bulldozes Giants center John Michael Schmitz at training camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:30 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Abdul Carter bulldozes Giants center John Michael Schmitz at training camp (image credit: getty)

The New York Giants selected linebacker Abdul Carter at No. 3 in April, so there are a lot of expectations for the rookie. Training camp is going well for Carter, who has already begun to display some of his potential.

Ad

He was all over the Giants' practice on Thursday, beating offensive linemen and pressuring the opposing quarterback.

Carter lined up in the interior and knocked center John Michael Schmitz off balance in one of his standout plays of the second day. It was just one of many ways he showed that he could be unstoppable, and got many fans excited about his future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans reacted to the play on X.

"It’s like a Vet abusing a Rookie.. 🔄," one fan commented.
"Watch how far he pushes our Center," a fan said.
"Abdul Carter and Brian Burns off the edge 😳. Quarterbacks beware," another fan said.
"If they keep him moving around like this he’s going to be a real problem," one fan wrote.
Ad

Many expressed their admiration for the rookie, but others also used the chance to show concern for New York's offensive line.

"Going up against the Giants OL will do that," one fan commented.
"I mean he should. That O-line is bottom 5 worst in the league," another fan tweeted.

Carter is aiming to make waves in the NFL after a strong collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ad

He has exceeded expectations in camp. The Giants defense has the potential to be the best in the league with Carter, along with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.

Abdul Carter is one of the frontrunners to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025

Although there are many defensive standouts in the 2025 draft class, Abdul Carter is the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

The former Nittany Lion, who was selected at No. 3, has +250 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carter finished with a team-high 12 sacks for Penn State last season. He also led the nation in tackles for loss with 24.

The Falcons' Jalon Walker (+1000), Jaguars' Travis Hunter (+1200), Ravens' Mike Green (+1200), Eagles' Jihaad Campbell (+1200), 49ers' Mykel Williams (+1400) and Browns' Mason Graham (+1400) are among the other contenders.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications