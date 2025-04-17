“It’s a little bit like Ohtani" - Browns GM Andrew Berry makes feelings clear on Travis Hunter

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has revealed that the organization views Colorado Buffaloes dual threat athlete Travis Hunter as both an offensive and defensive player, and the National Football League's Shohei Ohtani comparable.

While discussing the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, Berry made clear that he thinks Hunter can play on both sides of the ball in a similar manner as the Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani plays both as a hitter and a pitcher.

NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe took to X to outline how Berry and the Browns view Hunter as a wide receiver first, then a cornerback second. However, Berry made clear that the team would not cap his opportunities to play both positions.

"Browns GM Andrew Berry says they see Travis Hunter 1st as WR, 2nd on D. They won’t cap him but notes what he’s trying to do hasn’t been done in NFL. Berry: 'It’s a little bit like Ohtani. Pitcher or hitter he’s an outstanding player. You get a unicorn if you use him both ways.'"

The comments from Berry are particularly notable as most fans and analysts have been preparing for NFL franchises to express their desire to see Hunter choose only one position primarily.

However, with the Browns now openly outlining how they want to see Hunter play both sides of the ball, it will be interesting to see how other NFL team's around the top five of the selection process handle the ongoing situation.

Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Hunter is an elite prospect who has the skills and abilities to succeed on both sides of the ball at the NFL level. He is extremely quick and agile, has strong hands, is an elite route runner, has great anticipation, has a high football IQ, and can generate turnovers defensively with ease.

In 2024 for the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. He also had four interceptions and one forced fumble defensively too. Due to this remarkable year, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0 saw the Browns decide against selecting Hunter No. 2 overall. Instead of selecting Hunter, the Browns picked Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE Abdul Carter. Meanwhile, Hunter was selected No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots.

