“It's maddening to me” - Chris Canty calls out Giants for passing on Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson in 2018 NFL Draft

Former NFL player Chris Canty shared his frustration about the current state of the New York Giants on Tuesday. On "UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio," Canty outlined how the Giants' problems stem from the team not selecting a quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ad

The draft in reference was the one where five quarterbacks were taken in the first round, four of which have become stars.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a two time NFL MVP, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is a one time NFL MVP, Sam Darnold was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and signed a major contract with the Seattle Seahawks, and Baker Mayfield has been sensational for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been to the Pro Bowl twice in the past two seasons.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Giants selected running back Saquon Barkley second overall in that draft. Although it was a great move, New York decided against extending the contract of Barkley and allowed him to depart via free agency last offseason.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If only they would have taken a quarterback in 2018 when they needed one after Eli Manning, when Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were both drafted, if only they would have thought about it," Canty said.

Ad

"It's maddening to me because they had the second overall pick in a draft that saw five quarterbacks go in the first round, four in the top 10, and they took a running back that they did not resign when he was scheduled to go into free agency. It's ridiculous."

Canty highlighted his belief that this was when the problems began for the Giants franchise.

Ad

"That's the start of all of the problems, because they didn't take a quarterback in that draft. They reached for a quarterback in the following draft, taking Daniel Jones," Canty added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

New York Giants 2025 quarterback situation

In 2024, the Giants started QBs Daniel Jones, Tommy Devito and Drew Lock throughout the campaign. However, the 2025 QB situation is expected to look different for the Giants.

New York signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason. Furthermore, it is widely assumed that the Giants will try to choose a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The organization's concern is that they presently have the No. 3 overall pick, and both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders could be selected before they draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.