"It's a major red flag" - Colin Cowherd raises eye-popping questions on Dak Prescott-Brian Schottenheimer fit

Last Friday, Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to become the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys' franchise history after spending the previous two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. While starting quarterback Dak Prescott was reportedly among his biggest supporters, Colin Cowherd questioned the fit between the two.

Speaking on The Herd, the sports media personality stated:

"So Dak Prescott said yesterday, hey, my future is tied to Brian Schottenheimer, the new coach. It's a major red flag... There are eight combos in the NFL right now that I would consider elite head coach-quarterback combo... Just ask yourself, where does Schottenheimer and Dak fit in the league?"

He added:

"Schottenheimer didn't call plays for a 7-10 team and was given the job. That's strange. And Dak is coming off a second lower body injury, and he got worse after the last one.

"If you gave me Dave Canales and Bryce Young for the next two years, I'd take the Carolina guys. I take Baker [Mayfield] and Todd Bowles today, absolutely. Mike Vrabel-Drake Maye absolutely Caleb [Williams]-Ben Johnson without an argument. So this is a coach-quarterback league."

Prescott had the best season of his nine-year NFL career in Schottenheimer's first season as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while completing 69.5% of his pass attempts and adding 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.

Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns while ranking third in passing yards, earning second-team All-Pro honors and finishing as the MVP runner-up.

Brian Schottenheimer makes key addition to defensive staff

Brian Schottenheimer's staff has begun to take shape on the defensive side of the football. The Dallas Cowboys announced on Tuesday that they hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator, posting on X:

"Welcome back to Dallas, Coach Eberflus! ⭐️ #DallasCowboys | 🗞️: http://bit.ly/3CtHtIQ"

Eberflus' stint leading the Bears was largely unsuccessful as he led the team to a 14-32 record in less than three seasons at the helm. Despite this, he was viewed as a strong defensive mind prior to his time in Chicago.

Eberflus will look to turn around a defense that allowed 27.5 points per game in 2024, which was the second-most in all of the NFL.

