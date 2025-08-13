“It's at the moment disastrous”: Nick Wright breaks down why Micah Parsons contract holdout is bad news for Cowboys ahead of Week 1 game vs. Eagles

Micah Parsons has been in the spotlight for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, after handing in a trade request on Aug. 1. The superstar linebacker has been a key player for the Cowboys in the past four years, earning Pro Bowl honors in each season.
On Tuesday, analyst Nick Wright explained why Parsons' contract issue with the Cowboys is bad news for the team heading into their Week 1 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I think it's at the moment disastrous," Wright said on "First Things First." "I mean, the Cowboys don't have a lot of paths to go into Philly and win, but all of them involve a game-changing defensive play. It’s just probably a little hyperbolic to say that's the only way they can win.
"But, yeah, a strip sack that you scoop and score or a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. Philly needs to have some errors. And Philly is not a self-inflicted error type of team. You know what I mean? So, there is that tangible on-field impact in Week 1."
Wright also said that Parsons' defensive efforts can boost the Cowboys' offense, which has an overall impact on the team.
However, it's still unclear whether Parsons will suit up for Dallas in the regular season when the Cowboys travel to face the Eagles on Sept. 4.
Cowboys have done nothing to end contract standoff with Micah Parsons, according Adam Schefter
Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys and is projected to make $24 million on the fifth-year option in the 2025 season. However, the Cowboys are reportedly not willing to trade him, nor give the LB his desired contract extension.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there is “no deal in sight” for Parsons and the Cowboys.
In four years with the Cowboys, Parsons has racked up 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.
