“It's at the moment disastrous”: Nick Wright breaks down why Micah Parsons contract holdout is bad news for Cowboys ahead of Week 1 game vs. Eagles

Micah Parsons has been in the spotlight for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, after handing in a trade request on Aug. 1. The superstar linebacker has been a key player for the Cowboys in the past four years, earning Pro Bowl honors in each season.

Ad

On Tuesday, analyst Nick Wright explained why Parsons' contract issue with the Cowboys is bad news for the team heading into their Week 1 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think it's at the moment disastrous," Wright said on "First Things First." "I mean, the Cowboys don't have a lot of paths to go into Philly and win, but all of them involve a game-changing defensive play. It’s just probably a little hyperbolic to say that's the only way they can win.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, yeah, a strip sack that you scoop and score or a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. Philly needs to have some errors. And Philly is not a self-inflicted error type of team. You know what I mean? So, there is that tangible on-field impact in Week 1."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wright also said that Parsons' defensive efforts can boost the Cowboys' offense, which has an overall impact on the team.

Ad

However, it's still unclear whether Parsons will suit up for Dallas in the regular season when the Cowboys travel to face the Eagles on Sept. 4.

Cowboys have done nothing to end contract standoff with Micah Parsons, according Adam Schefter

NFL: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys and is projected to make $24 million on the fifth-year option in the 2025 season. However, the Cowboys are reportedly not willing to trade him, nor give the LB his desired contract extension.

Ad

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there is “no deal in sight” for Parsons and the Cowboys.

In four years with the Cowboys, Parsons has racked up 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.