"It’s very personal": Geno Smith fires up ahead of crucial division clash vs 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is ready for a "very personal" mission against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. Winless in his five starts against the 49ers, which includes playoffs, Smith shared the importance of the November 17 game at Levi’s Stadium.

“It's very personal," Smith said. "When you think about division opponents, these games matter the most. Especially with the 49ers. They’ve been at the top of our division, one of the best teams in the league for a while." (via The Athletic.)

Currently, in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks are at 5-4 and trailing the 6-3 San Francisco 49ers.

For Geno Smith, the challenge is not just limited to team standings.

In his last five outings against the 49ers, he had thrown four TDs to five interceptions while keeping up with 15 sacks.

Yet, Smith is confident.

“I have no doubt in my mind (in) the type of guys that we have, the type of preparation we’re going to put it — and, really, how we’re going to step on that field," Smith said. "I know I’m going to step on it with that chip on my shoulder, that edge that I always have. And I know that our guys are, as well.”

In another interview with News Tribune on Thursday, Smith shared how he understands the uphill battle because going by the stats, his team cannot dream of going to playoffs/Super Bowl until they win over the 49ers.

Ryan Grubb can sense Geno Smith's determination to defeat his nemesis

Seattle Seahawks first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has witnessed Geno Smith's intensity to win over the 49ers. After Thursday's team practice session, he referred to the QB's unmatched focus on preparations for November 17 and said:

“It’s something we do take as a rivalry, we do take it personal."

Describing the preparation as “the best he has ever seen, Grubb praised his team's sharp eye for detail. Besides, there lies Geno Smith's contract situation.

After playing as a backup for years, he became a starter in the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Following this, not only did he break records but also earned a Pro Bowl honor, which led to his $75 million contract with the team till 2025.

With contract extension talks already looming, the QB is aware that his performance will ultimately walk the talk when it comes to negotiations next summer.

