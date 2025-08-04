  • home icon
"It’s personal": Jerry Jones accused of snubbing Micah Parsons while favoring Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's megadeals

By Henrique Bulio
Published Aug 04, 2025 23:28 GMT
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
The Dallas Cowboys still haven't extended Micah Parsons - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones has downplayed the issue of Micah Parsons' trade request, but whatever the owner says, the fact remains that the superstar defender still has not signed a new deal.

Micah has been available for a contract extension since the end of the 2023-24 season, but the team still has not signed him to a new deal. As such, with the NFL salary cap rising every year and recent deals upping the ante, his value has grown in negotiations. And so does his leverage.

The Cowboys could've extended him after the 2023 season and paid a discount price. The reasons why Dallas has taken so long to give Parsons a new deal remain a mystery. But ESPN's analyst Dan Orlovsky has a theory: there's a personal dislike from Jerry Jones regarding the defender.

"At the end of the day, it's cash, though, Orlovsky said. "That's literally all that matters at the end of this. Why did he make the comment? He didn't do that to Dak, and he didn't do that to CeeDee.

"This one feels different. And it was also the easiest to get it done. That's why this one is a bigger problem, because there's a remnant of a personal dislike. There is a feel and smell of 'I don't really like you that much'. And I do think that he like Prescott, the person and he like CeeDee Lamb."
Micah's trade request had harsh words. He went on to say that he didn't want to stay in Dallas anymore due to how the team approached their negotiations.

NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio criticizes Jerry Jones for waiting to extend Micah Parsons

The waiting game remains in Dallas, and Micah Parsons has been frustrated with the talks. After waiting more than a year, and with the price only growing, Mike Florio criticized the front office for not giving Parsons a new deal.

“The Cowboys continue to misplay the situation,” Florio said. “They drag their feet and the price goes up. The player is less prepared when it's time to go play games that count. It's a ridiculous way of doing business. But the Cowboys keep repeating the pattern."

The Cowboys had the option to extend Parsons in 2024, but gave new deals to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb instead. Both players also had to wait for new contracts, and Dallas had to pay a bigger price.

