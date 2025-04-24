"It's a personal vendetta" - Chad Ochocinco goes scorched earth against Shedeur Sanders’ critics ahead of draft

Draft day is here, and the question around Shedeur Sanders' NFL future is about to be answered. He has been one of the most polarizing prospects from the 2025 draft class. Several "anonymous" coaches and general managers think the Colorado star is "arrogant and brash," while others have flagged concerns about his athleticism and abilities.
Shedeur was projected to be the top draft pick during the season. However, his draft stock has decreased drastically and is projected to fall out of the first round. On the latest episode of the "Nightcap podcast" on Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson discussed the negative media narrative around Shedeur.
"When it comes to Shedeur, it's a personal vendetta, not only against him, but those who don't like his father as well," Ocho said. "And it's carrying over when the two should be separated. In general, don't allow your hate for Prime or whatever this thing you might have for him to affect what Shedeur is going to do for a team at the next level. Listen. You turn on the film. It speaks for itself. " (2:14)
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The majority credit the hype around Shedeur to his last name and not his actual talent, arguing that he doesn't deserve to be a first-round pick.
Also read: Odds predict Mykel Williams will dethrone Shedeur Sanders to end up in New Orleans
Former NFL scout lists Shedeur Sanders' red flags
Former NFL Scout Daniel Kelly thinks that Shedeur Sanders will be a bust in the NFL. Kelly believes the Colorado signal-caller lacks leadership qualities, arm strength and athleticism, making Deion Sanders' son worthy of nothing better than a second-round pick.
Kelly criticized Shedeur's unsportsmanlike conduct, mentioning an incident from a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers where the 23-year-old removed his helmet following a touchdown in the 2023 college football season.
"I’ve never seen a prospect in the NFL Draft with more character red flags than Shedeur Sanders," Kelly wrote. "I don’t know how any team could watch these 13 video clips on his timeline (below) and still feel good about bringing him in at the game’s most important and visible position."
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from 24-26th April.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place