"It's there and it's real" - Ex-Jets HC warns Giants about Deion Sanders' future hanging over the organization if they draft Shedeur Sanders

Former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini believes that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders will be in the New York media if his son, Shedeur Sanders, is drafted by the Giants.

On Tuesday, while discussing the 2025 NFL draft on "First Things First," Mangini highlighted how Coach Prime would inadvertently immediately put pressure on Giants head coach Brian Daboll if the franchise selected Shedeur.

Mangini said:

"You've got now the Deion component that's just going to hang over the organization. And you can't be afraid of that if you have a conviction that Shedeur is your guy, but it's there and it's real, and it's not going to go away. And it's going to be talked about. It's going to be amplified over and over again, especially if they struggle." (01:00)

"I think it'll be about him [Deion] coming in and working with his son in New York. None of those stories are going to go away. And if anything, they're going to be on the back page, and they're going to be on the back page early and often."

Will New York Giants select Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft?

At this time, Sanders is widely expected to be a top five or ten overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. The rumors of Sanders to the Giants make sense as the organization is selecting No. 3 overall later this April and is in desperate need of a new franchise quarterback. Last season, the Giants featured a combination of Daniel Jones, Tommy Devito and Drew Lock at QB.

In 2024, for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns (37 passing, four rushing), 10 interceptions and a completion percentage of 74.0%.

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, Sanders was indeed selected No. 3 overall by the Giants.

As Jeremiah notes:

"I’ll be curious to see what the Giants do here. If Abdul Carter is available at No. 3, that might change things, but in this scenario, they secure their answer at quarterback." (via NFL.com)

With star wide receiver Malik Nabers and talented running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. as members of the offensive unit, the Giants would be an intriguing situation for Sanders to walk into.

