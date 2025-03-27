"It's ridiculous" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons tears into notion of his off-field "adventures" affecting focus

Micah Parsons' offseason has been filled with storylines. The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher is still negotiating a long-term contract with the franchise while also dealing with a public spat with former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

In an exclusive interview with Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill, Parsons shared his perspective on the situation. Lawrence had previously referenced Parsons in a social media post, saying he should spend "less time tweeting and more time winning." Parsons made it clear that his focus remains on football:

"I think it's ridiculous," Parsons said. "You watch the tape. There's no question I'm locked in. I'm giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think that's all that matters."

"I have an obligation to be the leader of my family, to take care of my family, and that's to provide for them. I keep the main thing, the main thing. But I like off-field adventures, too."

Since entering the NFL in 2021, he has recorded 52.5 sacks, the fifth-highest total in that span.

Micah Parsons confirms beef with DeMarcus Lawrence was already present during 2024 season

In the same interview with Hill, Micah Parsons did not hold back when discussing his former teammate, suggesting that they clashed over differing visions for the team.

"I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water," Parsons said. "I think it’s my time now. I don’t got to bump heads with no other dude. I wish them guys the best."

"But it’s kind of hard when you butt heads with another person. They think different; they feel different; and they want to be in the room different.

Lawrence, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2014, signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seahawks after spending more than a decade in Dallas. In his introductory press conference with Seattle, he said, “I wouldn't win a Super Bowl in Dallas,” prompting Parsons to call the comments "clown s**t".

