"It’s a ridiculous theory": Roger Goodell addresses Chiefs favoritism conspiracy

The Kansas City Chiefs have often found themselves to be the beneficiary of controversial calls that swing the momentum of postseason games in their favor. While fans have claimed that the referees are purposely favoring the Chiefs on behalf of the NFL, Roger Goodell disagrees with that sentiment.

Speaking to the media ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Monday, the NFL commissioner labeled the theory as ridiculous:

"Well, this sort of reminds me a little bit of 'the script' (a theory from last season), right? But then I write a script, and I have the script for the entire season. Listen, you know, I think from a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media, and they get a new life. As you say, it's not your theory, but it's out there. Nobody wants it to be their theory, and so I understand that.

"I think it reflects a lot on the fans' passion. I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, you know, it's something we always have to continue to work on. How do we make our officiating better?"

There were several controversial moments in the Chiefs' 32-29 AFC championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Notably, Dalton Kincaid and Josh Allen were ruled short of the first down on back-to-back plays at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Additionally, a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy late in the second quarter appeared to hit the ground. Kansas City scored 15 points off of the controversial calls.

Sean McDermott responds to Chiefs referee favoritism claims

Sean McDermott also addressed the claims that the Kansas City Chiefs receive favoritism from the referees. Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News shared the Buffalo Bills coach's comments to X in a tweet:

"Sean McDermott on referee calls that did not go the Buffalo Bills' way against Kansas City: 'You live with that. That's not the reason why we lost. ... There's going to be some of that, and you have to be above that and play above that.'"

While there were several controversial calls throughout the game, the Bills had an opportunity to tie or win the game late in the fourth quarter. Their efforts came up short, however, as Dalton Kincaid was unable to bring in a fourth-down pass from Josh Allen.

