“It’s a risk” - NFL Insider suggests Rams' $44,000,000 move from Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams could backfire despite upside

The LA Rams have been trying to fill a massive hole left by Cooper Kupp in their offense by bringing in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Despite still performing at an elite level, many believe that Kupp was slowly losing his step. However, some are also skeptical of the team bringing in another veteran star to replace the WR.

The Rams signed Adams to a two-year contract worth $44 million, per Sportrac. Meanwhile, Kupp signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks worth $45 million.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote an article on Tuesday reflecting on some of the biggest moves this offseason. While talking about Adams joining the Rams, the NFL insider stated that this move could backfire because Kupp has been the heart of the Rams' offense for a long time.

"Sean [McVay] can get really creative with him, because he's that classic outside receiver with size that you can also slide inside," an NFL personnel evaluator said per Fowler. "It's a risk because Kupp was so good there for so long. But I see this as a slight upgrade."

Davante Adams is settling in well with the LA Rams

Davante Adams wasted no time in making his presence felt in the Rams' OTAs. The veteran WR is already building chemistry with the team's QB Matthew Stafford. Both stars have formed a connection that is likely to produce positive results for the team.

After Tuesday's minicamp, Adams opened up about the effort the two are putting in to build a strong relationship both on and off the field:

"I called him, we talked last night about a clip that I saw. I gave him a call because there was one where I feel like I could have made a different decision.”

Adams added:

"He does such a good job of communicating when I’m out there. Maybe it’s something we talked about, or maybe he wants to test it… and we talk as I come back to the huddle."

Rams' fans are excited to see how far Davante Adams takes his new team in the 2025 NFL season.

