Lions legend Calvin Johnson breaks down what Davante Adams must do to click with Matthew Stafford in L.A.

Davante Adams is at the center of a new era that may be beginning in Los Angeles ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The veteran wide receiver has signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams. The three-time All-Pro brings with him a wealth of experience and a rejuvenated mindset, but clicking with Matthew Stafford is what the football world would like to see.

Detroit Lions legend and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson gave his insight about the ingredients needed by Adams to unlock a partnership with Stafford. Appearing on the "Up&Adams Show" today, Johnson said to host Kay Adams:

“They got to go, you work and you talk, you work and communicate. You know, you put the work in, you show that you want to work. Because Matthew is going to put the work in. He wants to see that, and he wants to have that trust, and I get that level of accountability, and his team members,” Johnson emphasized.

He further praised the former Jets wideout for showing up with a willing-to-work mindset.

Davante Adams has already started to make his presence felt in LA, offering new drills and sharing insights.

Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford are already in sync as Rams push for precision

Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford haven’t wasted a moment. Both are already diving deep to build the type of connection that wins, even if that means taking extra time on the phone after fieldwork. They call each other at night to analyze clips, dissect decisions and refine timing.

“I called him, we talked last night about a clip that I saw,” Adams shared after the team's practice at minicamp on Tuesday. “I gave him a call because there was one where I feel like I could have made a different decision.”

This level of initiative has certainly caught Stafford’s attention and is precisely what Calvin Johnson suggested above. In the huddle and at the line, the two constantly exchange ideas, test routes and reinforce instincts.

“He does such a good job of communicating when I’m out there,” Adams said. “Maybe it’s something we talked about, or maybe he wants to test it… and we talk as I come back to the huddle."

Early chemistry can help the Rams bank on talent and depend on preparation. Now in his 30s, Davante Adams is ready to give his all and ensure this chapter is his sharpest and most successful.

