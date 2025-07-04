"It’s sacrilegious to talk about Patrick Mahomes" - Ex-Eagles LB Emmanuel Acho raises red flags about longevity of Chiefs' dynasty 

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, the quarterback has led the team to five AFC Championships and three Super Bowl titles. They had the opportunity to three-peat the Lombardi trophy last season. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles thwarted this plan with a victory in Super Bowl LIX.

Former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho believes that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have started their Super Bowl drought in the league. On Thursday's episode of FS1's 'The Facility', he shared the reasoning behind this take while comparing the situation to when the NFL legend Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

"Has the Super Bowl drought for the Kansas City Chiefs started? Here's why I suggest that," Acho said. "We all forget in the midst of praising Tom Brady... the Patriots didn't win Super Bowl for 10 years. From 2004 to 2014, they did not win a championship. They won three, 10 years break, three."

"Patrick Mahomes has already won his three. Are we in the midst of his 10-year hiatus? Why I am suggesting that is, the Eagles from a roster perspective, are way.... better than the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens from a roster perspective, are way... better..."

"Has the drought begun for the Kansas City Chiefs and is everybody just afaid to say it because it's sacrilegious to talk about Patrick Mahomes and it's sacrilegious to talk about Andy Reid?"

Acho believes that other contenders are starting to emerge in the league. This may put the Chiefs and the dynasty they've built on a slow decline over the next few years.

Ex-NFL star Chase Daniel claps back at Emmanuel Acho's take about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Former NFL star Chase Daniel expressed his disagreement with Acho on social media. He shared the clip talking about the Chiefs' Super Bowl drought on X and accompanied it with a caption that read:

"The Chiefs have been to 3 straight Super Bowls & have won 2 out of the last 3. The've won 79 games since 2020 (almost 16 wins a year) They have one of the greatest QB's of all time... no drought."

Over the past few years, the Chiefs have emerged as a threat, appearing in seven consecutive AFC Championship games. However, NFL analyst Joe Fortenbaugh believes that this particular AFC West team will overthrow Patrick Mahomes' team to assert dominance in this division.

According to Fortenbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers have what it takes to overthrow the Chiefs in the AFC West this upcoming season.

"There are a lot of indicators pointing to Kansas City taking a step back this season," Fortenbaugh said. "I know a lot of people will say, we've heard this before. You haven't heard it with Jim Harbaugh before. You heard it with the previous regime. Harbaugh is building a bully. You've probably heard that as well."

Joe Fortenbaugh defended his statement by talking about Jim Harbaugh's previous stint with the 49ers. From 2011 to 2014, he led them to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance.

Despite them losing those showdowns, the analyst believes that Harbaugh has what it takes to build a franchise. Only time will tell if his words ring true this season.

