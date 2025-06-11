"It's a shame" - Ben Johnson frustrated with Luther Burden III missing Bears mandatory minicamp due to injury

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is not happy with rookie receiver Luther Burden III as he is dealing with an injury.
Burden III was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was expected to have a key role in Chicago's offense. However, as mandatory minicamp began, Burden III wasn't on the field due to an injury, which was frustrating for Johnson.
"He misses a lot," Johnson said. "Anytime you're not out there, if you're in the training room when the rest of the guys are practicing, you're losing valuable time. Valuable time with your coaches, valuable reps with your teammates, the ability to build the trust that we're talking about. It's not just the coaching staff having trust in you doing the right thing over and over, but it's also your teammates."
Johnson believes that for rookies, mandatory minicamp is crucial to learn the system and bond with teammates. It also gives coaches a chance to see how they fit into their potential system.
With that, Johnson says Burden III is losing a lot of momentum due to his injury.
"They've got to be out there, they've got to see you do it. They've got to know that the guys to the right and left of them are going to do the right things and make the right plays when called upon," Johnson added. "It's a shame that he got dinged up and missed all that time, because for a young player, it's really where you get the most reps, and you can get better in a hurry that way. And that's really for any player on this team."
Burden III recorded 61 receptions for 676 yards and 6 touchdowns last season at Missouri. The year prior, he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Burden III joins a Bears' receiver room that features the likes of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olmaide Zaccheaus, and Tyler Scott, among others.
Bears' Luther Burden III entered the NFL with a chip on his shoulder
Luther Burden III was a fringe first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he ended up falling to the second round.
After being picked by the Bears, he made it clear he had a chip on his shoulder and would look to make the other teams pay.
"No, that's staying with me forever," Burden said, via ESPN. "Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay."
Ben Johnson, meanwhile, said he envisions a big role for Burden III, who can be an explosive receiver for the Bears.
Chicago opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.
