"It's all a smokescreen" - Hall of Famer believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is playing games with Deion Sanders

The Dallas Cowboys are always in the conversation, and one of the topics being discussed is the search for their next head coach. The coaching openings continue to decrease, and the Cowboys are still looking. One rumor said that Deion Sanders could leave Colorado for the head coaching position in Dallas.

On his "Nightcap" show with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe thinks Jerry Jones is playing games with Sanders concerning the Cowboys head coach vacancy.

“I believe it’s all a smokescreen," Sharpe said. "I don’t believe Jerry [Jones] wanna have Coach Prime anyway. This is a way to get around the Rooney [Rule]. I don’t believe Jerry Jones is serious because he’s never been serious. Now all of a sudden he’s going to be serious. Like there hasn’t ever been competent black coaches that were qualified.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints are the only two openings remaining in the NFL for the head coach role.

Who is the leading candidate to become the Dallas Cowboys coach?

The Dallas Cowboys have been conducting their coaching search and it appears that they have landed on one name that has intrigued owner Jerry Jones and that appears to be Brian Schottenheimer.

This would be a promotion from within as he has been the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys for the last two seasons under Mike McCarthy and would be his first head coaching job if he were to be hired in that role.

This would be an intriguing hire, but also one that makes head-scratching decisions as America's Team has not been able to land the coach they were wanting while teams like the Las Vegas Raiders signed Pete Carroll and the Chicago Bears got former Lions coordinator this cycle in Ben Johnson.

The Cowboys need to decide who will be their coach as soon as possible so that the rest of the coaching staff can be assembled before it is too late.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.