"It's still a dream": 49ers LB Fred Warner gets 100% real after 3-years, $63,000,000 deal

The San Francisco 49ers made sure to keep their own during the offseason. While some important players left the franchise, they signed homegrown stars George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Fred Warner to long-term extensions, building their core for the next seasons.
Warner's play for the franchise has been nothing short of amazing. He has been voted a First-Team All-Pro for the past three seasons, four in total. Although the 49ers' defense has been inconsistent for the past two years with Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen as coordinators, he has remained a key piece for anyone associated with the defense.
Warner signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension that now has him locked through the 2029 season. In a social media video posted after he signed his new extension, the linebacker celebrated the new deal and sent a positive message for the fans regarding the future:
Warner: Faithful, hey, we're here to stay, baby! It was a dream when I got drafted here in 2018, and it's still a dream to this day. And I know we've been through some great times these first seven years, but the story is only beginning, and we know what we're after, let's go chase it. Let's go get it.
The average of $21 million per year in his three-year extension makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. He surpassed Roquan Smith, from the Baltimore Ravens, who earns an average of $20 million per season in his five-year, $100 million deal.
Contract details for 49ers' stars Brock Purdy and George Kittle
The 49ers' roster will look a lot different in 2025, with key names such as Jaylon Moore and Deebo Samuel leaving the franchise. However, the money saved was used in contract extensions for other key players.
Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million deal to commit his future to the franchise. His average of $53 million per year is top 10 in the league, but the team was able to save money by not putting him in the same category as Dak Prescott ($60 million/year).
Previously in the offseason, George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension that also made him the highest-paid tight end in the league, surpassing Trey McBride from the Arizona Cardinals.
