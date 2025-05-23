"It's still a dream": 49ers LB Fred Warner gets 100% real after 3-years, $63,000,000 deal

The San Francisco 49ers made sure to keep their own during the offseason. While some important players left the franchise, they signed homegrown stars George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Fred Warner to long-term extensions, building their core for the next seasons.

Ad

Warner's play for the franchise has been nothing short of amazing. He has been voted a First-Team All-Pro for the past three seasons, four in total. Although the 49ers' defense has been inconsistent for the past two years with Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen as coordinators, he has remained a key piece for anyone associated with the defense.

Warner signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension that now has him locked through the 2029 season. In a social media video posted after he signed his new extension, the linebacker celebrated the new deal and sent a positive message for the fans regarding the future:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warner: Faithful, hey, we're here to stay, baby! It was a dream when I got drafted here in 2018, and it's still a dream to this day. And I know we've been through some great times these first seven years, but the story is only beginning, and we know what we're after, let's go chase it. Let's go get it.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The average of $21 million per year in his three-year extension makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. He surpassed Roquan Smith, from the Baltimore Ravens, who earns an average of $20 million per season in his five-year, $100 million deal.

Contract details for 49ers' stars Brock Purdy and George Kittle

The 49ers' roster will look a lot different in 2025, with key names such as Jaylon Moore and Deebo Samuel leaving the franchise. However, the money saved was used in contract extensions for other key players.

Ad

Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million deal to commit his future to the franchise. His average of $53 million per year is top 10 in the league, but the team was able to save money by not putting him in the same category as Dak Prescott ($60 million/year).

Previously in the offseason, George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension that also made him the highest-paid tight end in the league, surpassing Trey McBride from the Arizona Cardinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.