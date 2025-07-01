Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, finally addressed on Monday the long-standing speculation that she was the cause of Rodgers’ estrangement from his family.

In a candid appearance on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, Munn said,

“There’s this whole big narrative that stayed with me. There was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me. It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart.'"

She acknowledged that she knows the reason behind the rift, but stressed,

“It’s not my story to tell.”

Munn, who dated Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, said the narrative blaming her stuck with her for years, despite Rodgers himself publicly stating in his 2024 book Out of the Darkness that she had “nothing to do with all the years” of family tension.

She also expressed gratitude that Rodgers finally addressed the issue once, saying it brought her relief, even if some people still refused to believe it.

“Thank God somebody had read it and said, ‘Oh, wait! Aaron speaks,’” Munn shared. “I was really grateful that he did that. Even if people didn’t want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said.”

Munn added that she was often unfairly blamed for Rodgers’ on-field struggles during their relationship, while receiving no credit for his successes.

Olivia's statements came 20 days after Aaron Rodgers publicly confirmed his marriage on June 10, during a press conference at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ mandatory minicamp. He revealed that he had been married for “a couple of months,” following speculation sparked by his appearance at the Kentucky Derby in early May, where he was seen wearing a wedding ring.

Rodgers has kept the details extremely private, but his wife is believed to be Brittani, a woman he first mentioned in December on "The Pat McAfee Show."

According to multiple reports, including Sports Illustrated and the Daily Mail, Rodgers’ brother Jordan Rodgers and sister-in-law JoJo Fletcher were unaware of the wedding entirely. A family insider revealed they’ve only heard about his wife, Brittani, “secondhand from his parents.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn has been married to comedian John Mulaney since July 2024 during an intimate ceremony at a friend’s home in New York. Their relationship began in 2021, and they’ve since welcomed two children: son Malcolm Hiệp in 2021 and daughter Magic Malc via surrogacy in 2024.

Danika Patrick made her feelings known about Aaron Rodgers

NASCAR star Danica Patrick made her most candid and emotional statements about Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on "The Sage Steele Show" on May 21.

In that interview, she described their relationship with the 4x NFL MVP, which lasted from 2018 to 2020, as “emotionally abusive”, saying it “wore me down to nothing.” She also remarked that Rodgers “leaves a trail of blood."

Rodgers has offered a more neutral take in past interviews, calling the relationship “great for me” and crediting Patrick with helping him explore spirituality and mindfulness.

