"It’s stupid" - Ex-Ravens DE rips Joe Flacco for refusing to mentor Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns brought in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for his second stint with the franchise in May. They also acquired Kenny Pickett while drafting rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in this year's NFL draft. With Dehsaun Watson rehabilitating from his injury, the Browns have four active quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

With Joe Flacco having the most experience, he was expected to play a role in mentoring the rookie this offseason. However, after the OTAs on Wednesday, the quarterback stated that being a mentor was not his 'main focus.'

"It's not really about that. It's just not the main focus," Flacco said. "I see myself as a guy that can play in this league....The best way to be a mentor, honestly, is to show people how you go to work...."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Flacco's comment did not sit well with ex-Ravens DE Chris Canty. He also spent three seasons alongside the quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Mentoring a young player is only going to make that player better, which makes the team better," Canty said as per Athlon Sports.

"It's stupid to not consider trying to do everything that you can to coach these other guys up. Nobody is saying you have to do your job at a lesser level in terms of performing on the field, but if you can happen to impart some wisdom onto those guys who you're spending 16 hours a day with in training camp, why wouldn't you do that?"

Ad

Joe Flacco is in a four-way battle for the Browns' QB1 job. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, splitting playing time with Anthony Richardson. The Super Bowl XLVII champion played in eight games while recording 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns passing.

Joe Flacco shares his unfiltered take on Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders

On Wednesday, Joe Flacco opened up about sharing the field with Shedeur Sanders. The ex-Colorado star was drafted in the fifth round with the 144th pick.

Ad

Flacco praised Shedeur's personality. He also complemented the rookie's work ethic while talking about his desire to learn the game.

"Shedeur has been great. I mean, he's a lot of fun to be around in the meeting rooms...He's a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. And, like I said, he's been a lot of fun."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Browns have not yet officially announced their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Only time will tell if Joe Flacco gets the opportunity to lead the team this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.