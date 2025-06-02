"It’s stupid" - Ex-Ravens DE rips Joe Flacco for refusing to mentor Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns brought in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for his second stint with the franchise in May. They also acquired Kenny Pickett while drafting rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in this year's NFL draft. With Dehsaun Watson rehabilitating from his injury, the Browns have four active quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season.
With Joe Flacco having the most experience, he was expected to play a role in mentoring the rookie this offseason. However, after the OTAs on Wednesday, the quarterback stated that being a mentor was not his 'main focus.'
"It's not really about that. It's just not the main focus," Flacco said. "I see myself as a guy that can play in this league....The best way to be a mentor, honestly, is to show people how you go to work...."
Joe Flacco's comment did not sit well with ex-Ravens DE Chris Canty. He also spent three seasons alongside the quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens.
"Mentoring a young player is only going to make that player better, which makes the team better," Canty said as per Athlon Sports.
"It's stupid to not consider trying to do everything that you can to coach these other guys up. Nobody is saying you have to do your job at a lesser level in terms of performing on the field, but if you can happen to impart some wisdom onto those guys who you're spending 16 hours a day with in training camp, why wouldn't you do that?"
Joe Flacco is in a four-way battle for the Browns' QB1 job. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, splitting playing time with Anthony Richardson. The Super Bowl XLVII champion played in eight games while recording 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns passing.
Joe Flacco shares his unfiltered take on Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders
On Wednesday, Joe Flacco opened up about sharing the field with Shedeur Sanders. The ex-Colorado star was drafted in the fifth round with the 144th pick.
Flacco praised Shedeur's personality. He also complemented the rookie's work ethic while talking about his desire to learn the game.
"Shedeur has been great. I mean, he's a lot of fun to be around in the meeting rooms...He's a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. And, like I said, he's been a lot of fun."
The Browns have not yet officially announced their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Only time will tell if Joe Flacco gets the opportunity to lead the team this year.
