"It's surreal": Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dallas' 38-3 beatdown of Bill Belichick's Patriots 

The Dallas Cowboys handed Bill Belichick his worst loss as New England Patriots head coach on Sunday in Week 4 as Dallas' defense wreaked havoc all day long.

So ignominious was the beatdown that Belichick chose to bench Mac Jones in the second half as the Patriots skipped to the worst loss in Belichick's 24 seasons as a head coach in New England.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said to The Athletic's Jon Machota after the win:

“I didn’t expect this type of showing. It’s surreal, when you look at how well they have competed all these years. I couldn’t have pictured being able to have the score like this. We’ll build on that. That did us some good.”

It did Dallas a world of good, in fact, just in time for Week 5 of the Cowboys' schedule, where they will face the rampant San Francisco 49ers.

Dak Prescott sounds off on media "pis**ng" him off with 49ers question

Dak Prescott was asked if the Cowboys' last loss to the 49ers still haunts them to this day. Prescott told the media the following:

"We’re so far past that, to be honest with you, that’s obvious. You just want to p*** me off going into this week, and I appreciate that. I do. I appreciate that.”

This time around, though, the Cowboys could have some more insight into the 49ers' game plan. Dallas traded for former San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance this year, in a deal that simply came out of the blue.

It was widely seen as a low-risk deal for the Cowboys, considering they sent a fourth-round pick for a player the 49ers drafted third overall in 2021.

What is Dak Prescott's record vs the 49ers?

In regular season games, he's 2-0 against the Niners. In the playoffs, though, he's 0-2 vs the franchise.

Prescott's overall career playoff record stands at 2-4, with the last of those four defeats coming against the 49ers this past January.

In that game, Prescott racked up a mere 206 yards and two interceptions to one touchdown. He was sacked just once in the game.