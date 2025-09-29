  • home icon
“It’s time for Giants to pay up”: NFL analyst calls out John Mara over MetLife's synthetic turf issues as Malik Nabers suffers knee injury

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:26 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants - Source: Getty
The Giants lost wide receiver Malik Nabers for the season - Source: Getty

The New York Giants got their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wasn't all pretty for the team. In Jaxson Dart's first NFL start, the rookie lost his best wide receiver, Malik Nabers, for the remainder of the year.

Nabers left the game after suffering a knee injury that appeared to be serious as soon as it occurred. After the game, the franchise revealed that the expectation is of a torn ACL, which means he would be done for the 2025 season. It's another serious injury at MetLife Stadium that hurts the Giants.

Midway through the game, with the clear expectation for a torn ACL, Giants insider Dan Schneier asked ownership to take care of the situation and get rid of the turf at MetLife Stadium. Many players criticize the stadium, and the number of serious injuries is astonishing:

"It’s time for the Giants to pay up and get rid of this turf at MetLife. They’ve tried everything. Changed turfs to find more “forgiving” versions but in the end it’s the same results. Too many plant leg and non contact injuries for New York and opponents who play there."

Malik Nabers quickly became one of the league's best wide receivers. With Jaxson Dart turning the starter, building rapport between the young duo would do wonders for the franchise. But it'll have to wait until 2026.

Joe Alt also hurt himself playing at MetLife Stadium against the Giants in Week 4

Both teams left the game with a serious injury. Joe Alt, the left tackle from the Los Angeles Chargers, also suffered an injury that should keep him out of action for at least four weeks. He's likely to land in IR.

Alt suffered a high ankle sprain early in the same game. Los Angeles struggled to contain the pass rush, and New York won 21-18 to net their first win of the season.

Injuries to the Chargers' offensive line are a major point of concern. Before the season, Los Angeles lost stalwart left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season with a serious injury. Losing Alt is another serious blow to Justin Herbert's protection.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

