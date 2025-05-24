“It’s all words” - Chad Ochocinco calls out Mike Tomlin's fake confidence in Mason Rudolph as Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco delivered a scathing assessment of the Pittsburgh Steelers' support for Mason Rudolph while they pursue Aaron Rodgers. The outspoken analyst accused Mike Tomlin and the organization of speaking empty words about their confidence in Rudolph.

Ad

Rudolph, who re-signed with the team this offseason, currently serves as Pittsburgh's primary quarterback. Tomlin expressed faith in Rudolph's abilities.

“We’re optimistic about the room that we’re constructing. Obviously, we’re excited about having Mason Rudolph back,” Tomlin said at the NFL owners’ meetings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During Ochocinco's appearance on Nightcap on Friday, he said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Oh, we have confidence. Y'all had so much confidence in him, y'all let him go to Tennessee. It's all words. That's all hot air. They have to say those things—they've got to say the right thing, especially when the individual is back in the building.

Ad

Trending

"You know you don't believe in him. You know he's not going to get the job done. Second-string quarterback. Third-string quarterback, if that. You need Aaron Rodgers, which is why you're waiting. Because there are only so many quarterbacks out there you can go get." (2:52)

Ad

Ochocinco's reference to Tennessee stems from Rudolph's brief stint with the Titans after initially leaving Pittsburgh. The quarterback returned to the Steelers this offseason but faced immediate questions about his role.

Mason Rudolph fights for recognition despite organizational uncertainty

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Mason Rudolph continues preparing as Pittsburgh's current starter. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch praised Rudolph's position in the quarterback competition. Batch believes the longer Rodgers delays his decision, the better Rudolph's chances become.

Ad

Batch highlighted Rudolph's familiarity with Pittsburgh's system as a significant advantage over any incoming veteran. The timing element becomes crucial as OTAs and minicamp approach without Rodgers under contract.

"Mason Rudolph, he was here, but he wasn't in this system," Batch said. "So he does have a leg up as it relates to learning the offense because he's been here for the last couple months.

Ad

"I think the longer it goes towards training camp, I think you have to give the edge to Mason Rudolph because that means he knows the system a little bit better than what Aaron Rodgers [does]."

Rudolph acknowledged the reality of Pittsburgh's roster construction plans while maintaining his competitive edge. He understands the team's intention to add quarterbacks but emphasized his readiness to compete.

Rudolph's 2023 playoff run with Pittsburgh provides tangible evidence supporting his capabilities. He led the team to a postseason berth and nearly upset the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.