"It was a safe hire": Ex-NFL LB makes feelings known on Raiders' decision to hire 73-year-old Pete Carroll

The NFL's coaching carousel landed on an intriguing destination with the Las Vegas Raiders' move for Pete Carroll on Friday. Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker, didn't mince words about the team's hiring strategy.

On Friday's episode of "The Facility Show," Acho said:

"Pete Carroll turns 74 years old in September. How long do you anticipate that he's going to coach? Pete Carroll's a defensive-minded head coach, at least, I would suggest that. But the Seattle Seahawks hadn't had a top 10 defense Since 2016. ... I think it was a safe hire."

The hire represents a significant moment in the NFL. Carroll will become the oldest active head coach in the league when he turns 74 in September, surpassing Romeo Crennel's previous record.

ESPN reported Carroll signed a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option, bringing his extensive coaching experience to a franchise in desperate need of direction.

Pete Carroll's unprecedented Raiders challenge

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Carroll's journey to Las Vegas is anything but typical. After being pushed out by the Seattle Seahawks following a second consecutive 9-8 season, he spent time teaching at the University of Southern California. This was before returning to the NFL.

The Raiders present a unique challenge for the veteran coach. With quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II on the roster, the team lacks a clear franchise signal-caller. The organization's rushing attack was historically inefficient, posting the lowest expected points added (EPA) per rush since at least 2018.

Despite the challenges, Carroll brings impressive credentials. During his 14-year Seahawks tenure, he led the team to 10 playoff appearances and its only Super Bowl title. The Raiders hope his legendary football mind can spark a similar transformation in Las Vegas.

With the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and $95 million in estimated salary cap space, Carroll has tools to rebuild. The defensive line, anchored by Maxx Crosby, offers a promising foundation for his defensive-minded approach.

The hire signals a strategic pivot for the Raiders. With Tom Brady now a part-owner and a new general manager in John Spytek, the organization seeks stability and veteran leadership.

