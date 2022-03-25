“It seemed odd for Seattle to just jump off the high dive” - NFL insider questions why the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson without backup plan at QB

Russell Wilson is now a Denver Bronco. In an offseason rife with change, most seem to still be coming to terms with what took place earlier this month. One NFL insider is wondering if there were other exigent circumstances that ultimately led to the Seattle Seahawks dealing their quarterback to the Broncos. In an article on ESPN, Dan Graziano explained his speculation:

“QB Russell Wilson being traded by the Seahawks. I get why they did it -- they looked a year down the road and anticipated a frustrating contract negotiation -- and I like the return they got. But all we heard last offseason was that the Seahawks wouldn't make this move without knowing where they were turning next at quarterback. And it doesn't appear they do."

He continued, outlining why it was odd for a win-now franchise to essentially accept a rebuild with a mostly healthy, middle-aged quarterback one season after going 12-4:

"They didn't get involved in the Deshaun Watson trade, which is fine, good for them. But right now, it's Drew Lock and maybe a draft pick? Or maybe a Baker Mayfield thrown into the mix at some point? With a 70-year-old coach and a fan base used to contending every year, it seemed odd for Seattle to just jump off the high dive into the deep end the way they did.”

Looking back on the last Russell Wilson-free era of the Seattle Seahawks:

Before No. 3, the Seattle Seahawks were slipping out of an impressive era led by Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselback. During the Hasselbeck era, the Seahawks made it to a Super Bowl once before falling to Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From 1999-2007, the Seahawks made the playoffs six times. However, after the era of Holmgren ended, the team was on pace to slip into the bottom of the NFC longterm. After going 4-12 and 5-11 in 2008 and 2009, the team hired Pete Carroll in 2010. In Hasselbeck's final season, the team went 7-9, somehow winning the division and making the playoffs.

The following season, the team went 7-9 once again under Carroll, who was leaning on Tavaris Jackson. However, they finished third in the division and didn't make the playoffs. In 2012, No. 3 took over. Put simply, the Seahawks have found ways to remain relevant without Wilson. They are hoping they can do it again.

With Pete Carroll being able to help realize Wilson's potential, the team is hoping he can do it a second time with someone else.

