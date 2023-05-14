Daniel Jeremiah is known for giving keen scouting reports on NFL prospects. But, there is one prospect he encountered during the NFL Draft that he wasn't too impressed with.

During the final day of the Draft in Kansas City, the NFL Insider and others were holding puppies on stage. Patrick, the dog Jeremiah was holding, ended up urinating on the NFL Insider.

He disclosed some behind-the-scenes in a recent interview, saying that the spot on his clothing, immediately smelled. He said that production staff offered to go back to his hotel to get him new clothing, but that he didn't want to be a 'diva'.

“It smelled terrible, like it wasn't the wetness that was the problem it was definitely the smell so yeah that was uh that was an interesting experience they offered to go back to the hotel which would have taken them you know 20 minutes there 20 minutes back and I'm like you know come on, I'm not gonna be a diva here I'll just deal with the dog urine smell.”

The 45-year-old said that he decided that he would just 'deal' with the smell. And, continued with the rest of the broadcast, despite the dog's urine soaking his suit. Afterwards, he took to Twitter and joked by saying that he was concerned about Patrick's 'character issues'.

Daniel Jeremiah praises Colts and Eagles draft classes

The 2023 NFL Draft concluded a few weeks ago and rookie camps are in full force. So, which NFL team added the most value to the organization in the NFL Draft?

NFL Insider Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles fared the best. The Colts edged out the Eagles with a 10-point margin, according to the analysis by Jeremiah.

Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks This is a cool look at why I believe these 5 teams did so well last week. This is a cool look at why I believe these 5 teams did so well last week. https://t.co/vVcBXC0Sej

Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks Here’s another fun way to look at draft value- Here’s another fun way to look at draft value- https://t.co/4T44DaU7PP

Jeremiah used an algorithm that gave points for draft picks and prospects and the Colts ended up scoring 39% more in value than was expected by the team.

Indianapolis drafted Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall draft selection, which adds incredible value to their draft class. A move the Colts organization feels will be beneficial for years to come.

He also ranked the Philadelphia Eagles as one of the top NFL teams to add value to their organization through the draft. The Eagles were just minutes away from winning a Lombardi Trophy, but through free agency have lost key members on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles utilized the draft to build their defense back up. It included drafting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round.

