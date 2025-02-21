"It was special": Rob Gronkowski reminisces about Randy Moss imitating his TD celebrations during his rookie season

Rob Gronkowski spent little time as teammates with Randy Moss, as the latter was traded by the New England Patriots just four games into Gronkowski’s rookie season. However, he recently shared how the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver imitated him after scoring a touchdown in their second game as teammates.

Speaking to Julian Edelman on the "Games with Names" podcast, the four-time Super Bowl champion said:

"Randy was the best wide receiver in the game at the time, maybe of all-time, and every time I had a catch or, you know, had a touchdown, I'd be like, myself, I'd be giggling ... he'd be like, 'Dude, bro, you always giggling. You always having a good time, Gronk. Like, it's cool as s**t man,' it made me feel warm and welcome to be myself on the Patriots."

Gronkowski continued:

"So what happened game No. 2 versus buffalo, he scored, like, you know, 40-yarder post right down the middle, like, you know, like Randy Moss does, and he starts doing this — like, yeah, he's being Gronk in the end zone."

"And I'm 21 years old, and this is Randy freaking Moss, imitating me after one of his touchdowns. And he just made me feel like myself, because he just loved how I was and how I played the game. And it was just special moment, that's for sure."

Check out Rob Gronkowski's comments on Randy Moss imitating him below:

Moss was traded to the Minnesota Vikings just a few weeks later, so the duo did not have much time to share the field. However, Gronkowski was able to follow in Moss’ footsteps by carving out a highly successful career that will likely land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he is eligible.

Rob Gronkowski shares his pick for the next great tight end

Rob Gronkowski is widely considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he was asked which tight end will carry the torch as Travis Kelce and George Kittle age. He responded:

"That's an easy pick. That's Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders. I mean, he absolutely dominated - dominated - this year. He went to the Pro Bowl. He had over 100 catches. He was one of the only reliable targets on the Las Vegas Raiders."

"Very consistent as well - just has a knack for being able to grow up and grab the ball. Great hands, great concentration, and just the way that he can run after the catch as well - and punish the defenders that are coming to tackle him. He's phenomenal, man."

Bowers had a strong rookie season, finishing with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie season, regardless of position, while also setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. In addition to earning his first Pro Bowl selection, he was named a first-team All-Pro.

