  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cleveland Browns
  • "It was stupid. A very dumb comment": Stephen A Smith rips Dillon Gabriel's "entertainers and competitors" remark for media

"It was stupid. A very dumb comment": Stephen A Smith rips Dillon Gabriel's "entertainers and competitors" remark for media

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 18, 2025 17:15 GMT
Stephen A Smith X Dillon Gabriel collage
Stephen A Smith X Dillon Gabriel collage (image credit: IMAGN)

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s recent comments about the media.

Ad

Smith said on Monday that he accepted Gabriel’s explanation that his “entertainers and competitors” remark was directed at reporters rather than his teammate, Shedeur Sanders.

"Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was stupid," Smith said, via "First Take." "A very dumb comment to make.
"First of all, in every walk of life, far beyond the parameters of the football field, people are competing. We compete here on television. You compete with radio shows. You compete on Wall Street. You complete on Madison Avenue. Everything, especially in America, as it pertains to a capitalistic society, involves competition. To the victor goes the spoils."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Gabriel sparked headlines after Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There are entertainers and there are competitors, and I totally understand that,” Gabriel said.
“And my job is to compete, and that’s what I’m focused on doing. Of course, we're doing this (interview) midgame, but it’s something that I’ll get used to and I just want to be the best teammate that I can be and create an environment where we can all go do our best work. That’s all we want to do.”
Ad

He clarified that it was not aimed at Sanders, who missed the matchup with an oblique injury, but at the media covering the team.

Stephen A. Smith delivers a warning about Dillon Gabriel's future struggles

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Stephen A. Smith warned that Dillon Gabriel's phrasing could follow him if his play falters.

Ad
"When you go out there and compete like trash, because you will have days when you look like that, we're going to remember those comments," Smith said on Monday, via "First Take."

Gabriel worked two quarters in Cleveland’s 22-13 win over the Eagles on Saturday. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards, with a pick-six and a fumble standing out as mistakes.

Ad

He showed flashes by spreading the ball to multiple targets and hitting Kaden Davis for 29 yards to set up a late field goal.

Cleveland’s depth chart remains unsettled as training camp winds down. Joe Flacco is projected as the frontrunner, with Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders also in the mix. Gabriel continues to battle for a spot and carve out a role.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications