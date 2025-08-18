"It was stupid. A very dumb comment": Stephen A Smith rips Dillon Gabriel's "entertainers and competitors" remark for media

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s recent comments about the media.

Smith said on Monday that he accepted Gabriel’s explanation that his “entertainers and competitors” remark was directed at reporters rather than his teammate, Shedeur Sanders.

"Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was stupid," Smith said, via "First Take." "A very dumb comment to make.

"First of all, in every walk of life, far beyond the parameters of the football field, people are competing. We compete here on television. You compete with radio shows. You compete on Wall Street. You complete on Madison Avenue. Everything, especially in America, as it pertains to a capitalistic society, involves competition. To the victor goes the spoils."

Gabriel sparked headlines after Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There are entertainers and there are competitors, and I totally understand that,” Gabriel said.

“And my job is to compete, and that’s what I’m focused on doing. Of course, we're doing this (interview) midgame, but it’s something that I’ll get used to and I just want to be the best teammate that I can be and create an environment where we can all go do our best work. That’s all we want to do.”

He clarified that it was not aimed at Sanders, who missed the matchup with an oblique injury, but at the media covering the team.

Stephen A. Smith delivers a warning about Dillon Gabriel's future struggles

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Stephen A. Smith warned that Dillon Gabriel's phrasing could follow him if his play falters.

"When you go out there and compete like trash, because you will have days when you look like that, we're going to remember those comments," Smith said on Monday, via "First Take."

Gabriel worked two quarters in Cleveland’s 22-13 win over the Eagles on Saturday. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards, with a pick-six and a fumble standing out as mistakes.

He showed flashes by spreading the ball to multiple targets and hitting Kaden Davis for 29 yards to set up a late field goal.

Cleveland’s depth chart remains unsettled as training camp winds down. Joe Flacco is projected as the frontrunner, with Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders also in the mix. Gabriel continues to battle for a spot and carve out a role.

