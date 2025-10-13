"It takes its toll on marriage and relationships": Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson draws parallels between WWE and NFL lives

The NFL and the WWE have a lot of similarities. Wrestling icon Dwayne "The Rock" drew parallels between the two on Monday, highlighting their pros and cons.

Johnson started by noting to Jason and Travis Kelce that there's no seasons in WWE. He added that it's tough performing every night as wrestlers' bodies are banged up.

"It's tough being on the road every night, because what that means is, and it's tough on your body," Johnson said (35:49), via the "New Heights" podcast. "You're getting banged up every night, you're working hurt every night, and you're trying to keep up. And also it takes its toll on marriages and on relationships. It's hard."

Before making it big in the WWE, Johnson played football at the University of Miami. However, due to a shoulder injury, his football career ended early. During another segment of the podcast, Johnson admitted to ranking behind Dallas Cowboys legend Russell Maryland.

Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift's cooking hobby after 'The Rock' shares his cheat meal

Travis and Jason Kelce discussed Dwayne Johnson's famous Instagram reels featuring clips of him eating heavy cheat meals like "pancakes stacked mile high." Jason asked if he actually ate those, and the Hollywood star confirmed that he eats "everything he can."

"I take a shot at it," Johnson said on Monday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I try to eat everything I can, man."

Johnson returned the question to the brothers, wanting to know what their cheat meals were. Travis Kelce opened up about his favorite food items, particularly what he loves to eat every Friday.

"I get two nice, fluffy glazed donuts," Travis said. "Glazed. Fluffy glazed. And that's just where I start, like before practice. And then once practice ends, I usually grab some barbecue and just enjoy it."

When Travis and Taylor Swift started dating, he has since been looking forward to his cheat meals, crediting the pop superstar's baking skills.

"I will say it has gone up a level since Taylor has come into the picture because she loves to bake sourdough, sourdough pie, sourdough cookies," Travis said (1:01:14). "I mean, it goes on and on. She loves to make cinnamon rolls. So, I'm not going to lie. I used to look at your cheat meals."

Despite being a wrestling icon, Johnson admitted to envying the NFL legacy of Travis and Jason.

