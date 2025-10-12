Cam Skattebo's GF Chloe Rodriguez shares throwback snaps of stylish Giants RB-inspire custom outfits in 2025 NFL season 

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 12, 2025 17:12 GMT
Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo's girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez shared photos of the season. (Photos via Chloe Rodriguez's Instagram)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been off to a great start in his rookie season. Skattebo's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, shared a throwback post on Instagram of the season thus far.

Chloe Rodriguez shared a look at her gameday outfits which were inspired by Skattebo and his No. 44 jersey number. Rodriguez wore a New York Giants varsity jacket in one photo and a Giants hat in another photo.

"so far so good <3,"-Chloe Rodriguez captioned the Instagram post.
In one of the photos on Instagram, Chloe Rodriguez wore black jeans that were customized with No. 44 on the legs of the pants. She also shared a look at the New York Post headline after the New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Cam Skattebo's GF Chloe Rodriguez gave nod to RB's signature flip

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo has made a splash in the NFL through the first six games of the season. The running back along with fellow rookie, quarterback Jaxson Dart, appears to be the spark the New York Giants' offense needed.

The running back's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, has been enjoying the experience so far. Rodriguez has shared photos from her gameday experiences as she shows support for Skattebo.

She recently shared photos from a home game at MetLife Stadium and in her caption, gave a nod to the running back's well-know touchdown celebration. Skattebo does a backflip in celebration when he scores a touchdown.

In the photos, Rodriguez wore a white tank top that expressed her love for Skattebo. She paired it with red pants and Nike sneakers that were in the New York Giants' color scheme. She also had a clear, stadium approved bag that was customized with the running back's last name.

"Do a flip!" Chloe Rodriguez wrote.
In six games this season, Cam Skattebo has 82 rushes for 338 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 155 receiving yards.

The New York Giants drafted cam Skattebo in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft. He played collegiate football at Arizona State the last two seasons.

