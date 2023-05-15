“It is tough”- Former Jets HC gives honest thoughts about Aaron Rodgers facing challenging schedule early next season

A new season and new dreams are dawning for the New York Jets, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the team for next season. But that doesn't mean that his life is going to be easy in the AFC East.

With the Buffalo Bills winning the division for three straight years and the Miami Dolphins boasting one of the league's best rosters, it's clear that Rodgers' mission is not going to be easy.

Former Jets head coach Eric Mangini appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to give his opinions about what New York will face in 2022. He doesn't expect this season to be an easy road for the star quarterback and his new team:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It is tough because, look, arguably the two worst teams are New England and Denver, but they haven't beat New England in seven years, and Denver has Sean Payton - who knows what that's going to be like. So it's rough, but here's where it's great: five out of those eight games are at home, and then one of their away games is against the Giants, and it comes after their bye week."

2023 New York Jets schedule released: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to face?

If the Big Apple team wants to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the road isn't going to be easy by any means.

Aaron Rodgers has a tough mission in 2023

Over the first six weeks, the Jets will be playing both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who made the Super Bowl last season, and the Buffalo Bills, who won the division for three straight seasons.

Things do get easier after their bye week in Week 7, however. The toughest games are going to be divisional matchups against the same Bills and the Miami Dolphins, both away from home. Rodgers and the Jets will finish the regular season with a trip to New England to play Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Poll : 0 votes