NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers and Jets set to renegotiate QB’s current $150M contract

Aaron Rodgers has finally found a new home with the Jets after an offseason full of drama as to if a deal could get done. The former Packers star is looking to get to another Super Bowl in his Hall of Fame career. Before that quest can begin, there is the matter of the quarterback's massive contract.

Per ESPN NFL insider Rich Cimini, the Jets and the four-time NFL MVP are preparing to renegotiate the $150 million deal he signed with Green Bay last March:

"The Jets and Rodgers are in the process of renegotiating his contract, which pays him $1.2 million this year and $107.6 million next year. When it's done, a chunk of his 2024 compensation will be returned to 2023.

"Rodgers restructured the deal with the Packers before the trade, lowering his 2023 salary to the minimum with the understanding that it was just temporary."

The New York Jets could pay Aaron Rodgers more this year, lessening their financial responsibility for the 2024 season by revising his deal now.

Cimini added Rodgers might count for $71.3 million against the cap next season if New York uses an option bonus in 2024, foregoing any accompanying movements. A positive to keeping his deal somewhat backloaded is that he has a compelling reason to play for the Jets beyond 2024.

How many primetime games will Aaron Rodgers and Jets have in the 2023 season?

In all, Rodgers and the New York Jets will be in five primetime games this upcoming season. The Jets will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week One on Monday Night Football. Week Four will see Rodgers and the Jets face two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Rodgers will face Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10 in their second Sunday Night Football game of the season. Two weeks later, the Jets will host the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime.

The Cleveland Browns will be Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' final primetime opponent in Week 17 on Thursday Night Football. New York has the sixth-toughest schedule in the league this upcoming season.

