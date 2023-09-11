Tom Brady played his last NFL game in the 2022-23 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retired "for good." The 46-year-old gave up his cleats after winning seven Super Bowl titles and numerous accolades. But he also ended his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen last year.

Brady played the most lackluster season of his career, and many fans, teammates, analysts, etc. believed his divorce from the former Victoria's Secret Angel was the reason. One of his former teammates, Kyle Rudolph, recently provided information about his experience playing with TB12.

Rudolph, who recently retired from the league, appeared in an interview with NBC's Peter King. He said that he would observe Tom Brady, who had an empty locker room in which fellow players put their sports gear for him to sign.

"At the end of the day, almost every day, he’d sit there and sign everything."

Rudolph had immense respect for the 15-time Pro Bowler, not only because he treated everyone with respect but also because of how he maintained his personal affairs. When Brady and Bundchen were going through a rough patch, Brady maintained a positive attitude within the team.

"If anyone had the right to sometimes be an a**hole, it was Tom. He never was. Think of how tough a year it was for him off the field. The most amazing thing to me was, with all the negativity swirling around his life outside of football, he never carried it into the building. Always positive."

Rudolph caught Brady's last regular-season touchdown pass and will soon transition into a broadcasting career.

Tom Brady will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame

Tom Brady has not only had a huge impact on the world of sports but also on the lives of many fans. The successful quarterback returned to Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles season opener. He gave a speech during halftime and said that despite a lot of things happening in his life, he has always been a Patriots at heart and will always be.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady's waiting period for the team's Hall of Fame will be waived, and he will be officially inducted next summer, aligning with his seven Super Bowl victories. Brady, who spent most of his career with the Patriots, has had a record-breaking career and will also be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.