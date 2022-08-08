“It was toxic. Period. End of story" - Jay Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari regrets ignoring ‘red flags’ before divorce

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler seems to have been making headlines all off-season. From winning titles in the American Cornhole League to extramarital affairs with his friend's wife, Cutler's name has been a prominent fixture.

Now it's the turn of Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, who has been speaking in depth about the couple's "toxic relationship". Reality TV star Cavallari discussed how she had concerns about Culter's faithfulness for a long time, detailing the many red flags that presented themselves.

During a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Cavallari had the following to say:

"So here’s my only thing because I have three kids with him. I’m very careful about what I say — if you and I don’t have microphones in front of us, I’d f***ing tell you — but that’s their dad and my oldest Googles us now and I just want to be very careful."

Cavallari was obviously concerned about saying something that may impact her children, so she kept it on point:

“It was toxic. Period. End of story. That’s all I kind of need to say,”

She went onto discuss the reasons for the couple's 2020 divorce, which she claimed was "long overdue," adding:

At the time in my life, he was perfect for me. However, she also spoke about “red flags” over “dealbreaker” behaviors. I called off [our] engagement [in 2011 for] the same reason I got a divorce. Same reasons I should say. So I guess if there’s any take away from that is: You can’t ignore red flags.”

Call Her Daddy @callherdaddy So You Want To Date An Athlete? Watch FULL video ep now: KRISTIN CAVALLARISo You Want To Date An Athlete? Watch FULL video ep now: spotify.link/CallHerDaddy KRISTIN CAVALLARI 🔥🔥 So You Want To Date An Athlete? Watch FULL video ep now: spotify.link/CallHerDaddy https://t.co/5s510V9BCh

Cavallari didn't say it outright, but strongly implied that Cutler was engaging in multiple affairs before and during the couple's marriage. Allegations made against the former Chicago Bears quarterback this summer suggest this is a pattern of behavior he has continued.

Jay Cutler and his friend's wife

Trace and Samantha Robertson Ayala

Jay Cutler was allegedly involved in a long-term affair with Samantha Robertson Ayala, the wife of his good friend, Trace Ayala. Sources claim that the affair came to light after the former NFL player joined the couple on a family holiday.

At the time, a source told In Touch:

"Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids. The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife. They had been hooking up for a long time and his friend is pissed off."

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Watch Jay Cutler’s Wife Kristin Cavallari Dropped Her Best Friend Over Rumor She Had Affair With Cutler; The Best Friend Doesn’t Deny It and Cutler Just Acts Like He Doesn’t Care (Vids) bit.ly/2NYypPE Watch Jay Cutler’s Wife Kristin Cavallari Dropped Her Best Friend Over Rumor She Had Affair With Cutler; The Best Friend Doesn’t Deny It and Cutler Just Acts Like He Doesn’t Care (Vids) bit.ly/2NYypPE https://t.co/8vPApHVak4

This is certainly nothing new for Cutler, who is said to have finally caused the break-up of his marriage to Cavallari after he slept with her best friend.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Call Her Daddy Podcast, In Touch and H/T Sportskeeda.

