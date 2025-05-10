"It is unlike the Cowboys": Dez Bryant gives honest take on George Pickens' blockbuster trade

The Dallas Cowboys acquired George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. The Georgia Bulldogs product will become the latest high-profile wide receiver to join Jerry Jones' team.

One player who knows a thing or two about catching the ball for the Cowboys is Dez Bryant. Bryant starred for the Cowboys for the first eight years of his NFL career. He was a perennial Pro Bowler for Jerry Jones' side and led them to two postseason berths.

Speaking on "The Insiders" on Friday, Bryant gave his honest take on the blockbuster George Pickens trade. The three-time Pro Bowler said:

"I love it. It's unlike the Cowboys to go out and get a playmaker, like that says a lot about where they're trying to go this year. There's no more excuses. you know, fans, including myself. Hey, we gotta give Mr. Jones, Steven Jones, Will McLaughlin and the guys a break.”

"They're going out there doing what they supposed to do to make this team better, they went out and got a hell of a piece in George Pickens…You put him with CeeDee Lamb, man. That's trouble. That's trouble for defenses."

George Pickens arrives in Dallas after spending the first three years of his career with the Steelers. He recorded three consecutive 800+ yards seasons in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys' fan base will hope for more of the same in the 2025 regular season.

What's next for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys had a season to forget in 2024. They ended the regular season with a 7-10 record and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Injuries plagued the Cowboys in 2024 with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, missing time due to niggles. Prescott was ruled out for the rest of the season in Week 9 due to a hamstring injury, Lamb missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury, and Parsons was limited due to an ankle injury.

The Cowboys have since added dual-threat quarterback Joe Milton via a trade with the New England Patriots, George Pickens via a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a couple of defensive players in the draft to potentially ease the load off Parsons. Next up for the Cowboys is a playoff push in their 2025 regular season campaign.

