"It was your only offer" - Skip Bayless lashes out at Antonio Brown for seemingly throwing Tom Brady under the bus

On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, sports personality Skip Bayless let his thoughts be known when it came to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Bayless shared his opinion on Twitter about the wide receiver for blaming Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The Undisputed co-host said this on the social media account:

“Hey, Antonio Brown: You say "GM" Brady dictated that you were forced to take an incentive-laden "prove it" deal. Uh, AB, YOU WERE A FREE AGENT. YOU COULD'VE SIGNED ANYWHERE. YOU TOOK WHAT TAMPA OFFERED BECAUSE IT WAS YOUR ONLY OFFER ... THANKS TO BRADY.”

Bayless' comments come in response to the former Buccaneers receiver talking about Brady on a recent podcast appearance, saying:

“If Tom Brady is my boy, why am I playing for an earnest salary?”

Last offseason, Brady’s longtime teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay for $8 million. Gronkowski has a base salary of $1.75 million and a signing bonus of $6.25 million. While Antonio Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1million guaranteed, around the same time.

This is not the first time Bayless has shared his thoughts about the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver. Bayless spoke when he suddenly left the Buccaneers game versus the New York Jets in Week 17, seemingly pointing to social media as the catalyst for Brown's fall from grace.

"Antonio Brown became the first high-profile victim in sports of social media. He went over the edge into it and he couldn't come back from it.”

Bayless went on to say via Twitter that he reckons Brown's self-destructive behaviour was almost encouraged by the world of social meda.

"AB became obsessed and addicted to social media. All of Antonio’s bad behavior got reinforced, if not flat-out encouraged, by those that wanted him to thumb his nose."

Antonio Brown’s Time in Tampa Bay

#81 Antonio Brown during Super Bowl LV

He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018), the then Oakland Raiders (2019 – did not play a down for them), and the New England Patriots (2019). In his 15 games with Tampa Bay, the receiver had 87 receptions for 1,028 receiving yards, and eight touchdown catches, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2020.

The Buccaneers cut ties with the four-time All-Pro receiver and his NFL career could be over unless another franchise takes a chance on him.

