Allison Kuch is currently going through the typical cravings that expectant mothers often experience during pregnancy.

The wife of Isaac Rochell, a defensive end in free agency, announced that she was expecting a child with her husband. Kuch uploaded videos on her social media platforms to announce the news. In one of her posts on Instagram, she revealed her due date, which is December.

Therefore, the influencer is now creating content on her pregnancy as she wants to share with her fans how she's going about the process.

Allison Kuch currently is on an influencer trip to Las Vegas and as is common with many pregnant women, she can't escape the cravings. She uploaded a TikTok on her official account and captioned it:

"Isaac if u see a credit card charge… it wasnt me it was the baby aka squish"

In the video, she was eating everything she could. She used the audio: You sure can put it away - Anthony.

When and how did Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell meet?

The couple attended the University of Notre Dame and started dating each other in late 2014. Isaac Rochell was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers while they remained together. The Georgia native set off to California as she stayed back to finish her studies.

Kuch announced on social media in May 2018 that she had graduated and was heading back to her home state of California in order to find a “big girl job.” After reuniting in LA, the Orange County native became a regular attendee at her then-boyfriend’s games. She cheered for him throughout the season.

Allison is popular for posting videos about being an NFL girlfriend and especially made a TikTok account to express her views. Then, in July 2020, Rochell proposed his longtime love.

She captioned the post:

"I could say I’m surprised he proposed but that would be a lie. To be honest, I’ve known I was going to marry Isaac since the day I met him, 5 and a half years ago at Notre Dame."

It was at Cabo in April 2021 that the couple tried the not. However, they revealed at the end of the year that had actually eloped before their destination wedding.

Rochell has bounced around from several NFL teams throughout their relationships. Allison Kuch has been supportive of his career and document they moves for which she eventually gained popularity.

