"It will be a Carson Wentz-like performance": NFL fans react as Andy Dalton expected to start with Bryce Young doubtful

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is set to start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills. Dalton got the green light on Friday after Bryce Young was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.
Dalton, who joined the Panthers ahead of the 2023 season, has led the team to a 1-5 record as a starter. His expected start on Sunday has attracted reactions from NFL fans across social media platforms, including X. Dr. Respect wrote:
“It will be a Carson Wentz-like performance.”
Pramod Sharma also wrote:
“Great news for Panthers fans! Andy Dalton stepping up as starter should keep the momentum going. Hope Bryce Young recovers soon. Excited to see how the offense holds up against that tough Bills defense!”
Pider commented:
“Had no idea he was still in the league till a week ago.”
British Man also commented:
“That’s the end of the small win streak then.”
Yeesha wrote:
“Exciting shift for the Panthers! Andy Dalton stepping in could keep their winning streak alive against the Bills.”
Adil added:
“Dalton takes the helm.”
Young suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter of the Panthers’ 13-6 win at New York, missing out on the rest of the game. The quarterback has not practiced since Wednesday, working on the side with little to no limp.
Dave Canales confident in Andy Dalton filling in for Bryce Young
With Bryce Young starting all seven games so far this season, the Panthers are 4-3, with a win in each of their last three games. Given Andy Dalton’s record as a starter for Carolina, fans are right to feel worried about him starting under center on Sunday. However, Carolina’s coach, Dave Canales, is pretty confident in his leadership, saying:
“If Andy does have to play, have full confidence being able to just call the game the same way I would normally call it and have the balance and be attacking and aggressive in our spots. So he gives us an opportunity to keep pushing our football forward, which I love.”
Before his move to Carolina, Andy Dalton spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2019. He has had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints before joining the Panthers in 2023.
The Bills will face Carolina on Sunday, fresh off a bye week after a two-game losing streak.
