"It will be exposed" - NFL insider rips Saints for drafting Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders after Browns rookie QB's surgical performance

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online has joined the ongoing online frenzy following Shedeur Sanders’ incredible performance in his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns. Littal criticized NFL teams for passing on Sanders in the draft, particularly picking out the New Orleans Saints.
In a post that has garnered more than 60,000 views on X in barely over 12 hours, the journalist wrote:
“Like I still can’t fathom any NFL scout watching Shedeur tape and Tyler Shough tape and saying Tyler is our guy lol. Just an odd situation but in the end ball don’t lie and if you can play or not it will be exposed.”
Many were shocked as Shedeur Sanders had to wait until the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to get picked by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders, who won the 2024 John Unitas Golden Arm Award for top college quarterbacks, had been projected by many to be a first-round pick.
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback faces a complex situation in Cleveland since the Browns had picked Dillon Gabriel before him in the same draft. With Gabriel and two other quarterbacks to compete with for the starting spot, the prospects of starting for the Browns looked dim for Sanders.
Last week, he was reported to have slipped into No. 4 on the team’s unofficial quarterbacks depth chart behind Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. As if to compound an already complex quarterback situation, the Browns signed Tyler Huntley earlier this week to make five quarterbacks fighting to start.
How Shedeur Sanders got his chance to shine in preseason opener
Shedeur Sanders was handed the opportunity to shine at the Browns’ preseason opener on Friday because of multiple injury situations in their quarterback room. Pickett and Gabriel are reportedly out with hamstring injuries, while the 40-year-old Flacco was being rested.
With the unexpected opportunity to prove himself, Sanders went all out to deliver a statement performance. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kaden Davis in the first half. He finished the game with 157 total yards as the Browns beat the Carolina Panthers 30-10.
New signing Huntley played backup for Sanders, and he picked up 51 total yards and one touchdown. While his performance on Friday is not a guarantee that he will be the Browns’ primary quarterback, it’s a testament to what he can offer.
