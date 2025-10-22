"It will treat Patrick Mahomes like a regular QB": NFL fans react to Roger Goodell exploring AI use for officiating

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league is exploring the use of AI to aid officiating after growing frustrations among fans over refereeing decisions this season.

Goodell believes that artificial intelligence could help minimize officiating errors that impact the outcomes of the games. ESPN'S Adam Schefter shared the news on X on Wednesday:

"Roger Goodell told reporters that the NFL is looking into how AI might be able to help out officiating in the future."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Roger Goodell told reporters that the NFL is looking into how AI might be able to help out officiating in the future.

Fans reacted to Goodell's comments on the NFL potentially adopting AI to aid refereeing.

"AI is going to start treating Mahomes like a regular quarterback though. Can’t have that."

Nelson @BelgerNelson AI is going to start treating Mahomes like a regular quarterback though. Can't have that.

"They should look into how AI could do his job instead."

William M @williammmmc They should look into how AI could do his job instead.

"Make everything instantly reviewable and overturned. Also no more spot fouls unless completely blatant, think flagrant fouls in basketball. Automatic 15 yards and first downs are defense killers."

LOTUS @bean2030 Make everything instantly reviewable and overturned. Also no more spot fouls unless completely blatant, think flagrant fouls in basketball ​ Automatic 15 yards and first downs are defense killers

"Ah yes go to ai instead of making refs full time and making certain plays reviewable… this really ain’t that difficult of a fucking fix."

Christian Murphy | sports @ChristianMurp04 Ah yes go to ai instead of making refs full time and making certain plays reviewable… this really ain't that difficult of a fucking fix

"Need it.. these refs are terrible... any job where you cant be criticized by your peers tells you that youre doing a shit job."

Brian Pigati @BrianPigati Need it.. these refs are terrible... any job where you cant be criticized by your peers tells you that youre doing a shit job

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell intends to use AI to "supplement" officials

Last week, Roger Goodell appeared on the "Fitz and Whit" podcast to discuss the potential use of AI. Goodell feels the league should "embrace" the technology which would help the referees instead of eliminating them.

"We have really worked hard to improve, educate, and try to give the skills to officials,” Goodell said. “I think they have gotten better. But we have to supplement them with technology… We have to give them the tools to try to be better and keep up with the game.

"And I think technology will be that way. Will AI be a part of officiating in the future? I think it will be. I think we’ll be able to use that to help give us a better input so that we can get it right on the field."

While there is still no confirmation on how AI would impact decision making in the future, Goodell seems inclined towards trending in the direction of MLB and NBA, which are exploring automated systems in their respective leagues.

